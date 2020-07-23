Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:31 AM

30 Furnished Apartments for rent in Kansas City, KS

Furnished apartments in Kansas City can save you a ton of time, money and stress. Finding a furnished apartment requires some research to find the right situation for you. Some... Read Guide >

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Victory Hills
8448 Tauromee Ave
8448 Tauromee Avenue, Kansas City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$950
Single family house for rent w/3bd/1.5ba/1car (KCK) for $950 - Non-smoking single family raised ranch home near the Legends (7 min) with 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath, extra-large 1 car garage, partially finished walkout basement.
Results within 1 mile of Kansas City
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 20 at 02:26 PM
8 Units Available
Plaza Westport
46 Penn
4551 Pennsylvania Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,564
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,054
1199 sqft
In Kansas City's Country Club Plaza neighborhood and moments from shopping and dining at The Plaza. Amenities include a gym and a fire pit. The apartment homes boast quartz countertops, wood flooring and in-home laundry.

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
West Plaza
4626 Genessee Street, Bedroom 2A, www.livehomeroom.com
4626 Genesee Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$500
150 sqft
**this is a BEDROOM for rent by LiveHomeRoom** We provide affordable rent & instant community for working professionals.
Results within 5 miles of Kansas City
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 12:36 AM
145 Units Available
The Downtown Loop
Flashcube
720 Main Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$915
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,155
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
847 sqft
Located between the River Market and the Power & Light District and with the Streetcar stopping at it's front door, Flashcube is at the center of it all.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
36 Units Available
Riss Lake Meadows
Altitude 970
6301 N. Klamm Rd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,005
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,125
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1184 sqft
Residents can relax in the clubhouse or courtyard of this pet-friendly community. Riss Lake is a short drive up Route 45. Garage parking available and select units have spacious balconies.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
13 Units Available
The Coves
The Crossing At Barry Road
7831 NW Roanridge Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$763
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$904
1167 sqft
Come home to The Crossing at Barry Road and discover what sets us apart from the rest! Our resort-style community blends the comforts of home with the conveniences you deserve, all within our beautifully manicured grounds.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 12:13 AM
11 Units Available
The Downtown Loop
909 Walnut
909 Walnut St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,113
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,776
1627 sqft
Located in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, 909 Walnut is a historically significant building offering the very best in high-rise living.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 12:09 AM
234 Units Available
River Market
Second and Delaware
122 Delaware Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,240
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,406
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1222 sqft
Second and Delaware is a luxury, loft, apartment community that combines sustainability, simple sophistication, and long-lasting construction, bringing a new level of urban living to Kansas City.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
$
84 Units Available
The Downtown Loop
Pickwick Plaza
933 McGee St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$860
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$970
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
870 sqft
East 9 at Pickwick Plaza is downtown Kansas City's newest epic living space with 260 luxe apartment homes. Please Call for an appointment. After hour appointments are available, when scheduled in advanced.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
$
22 Units Available
Park Edge Apartments
8201 Renner Rd, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$984
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,638
1377 sqft
Pet friendly 2-3 bedroom luxury furnished apartments are recently renovated with modern kitchens, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, fitness center, BBQ grill, business center. Near I-435 and parks.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 23 at 12:06 AM
17 Units Available
The Downtown Loop
Power & Light
1320 Baltimore Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,355
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,147
1250 sqft
Conveniently located for commuting close to the interchange of I-35 and I-670, these apartments come fully-furnished with air conditioning, bathtub, in-unit laundry, and dishwasher. Community features include sauna, Nest technology, parking, and gym.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 01:00 AM
$
38 Units Available
Crown Center
City Club Apartments Crossroads Kansas City
1989 Main Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,245
487 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,480
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1002 sqft
Brand New, Immediate Occupancy! Call today to schedule your tour of City Club Apartments Crossroads Kansas City & secure your apartment home or penthouse! Live a life of style and sophistication at City Club Apartments Crossroads Kansas City.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 23 at 12:01 AM
11 Units Available
Crossroads
Arterra KC
2100 Wyandotte Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,120
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1065 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Arterra KC in Kansas City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
$
68 Units Available
Downtown Overland Park
The Vue
7205 West 80th Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,229
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,608
1133 sqft
Ideally located in the heart of downtown Overland Park, The Vue offers a fresh perspective on suburban-urban living with walkable access to a variety of restaurants, shops, and amenities.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
7 Units Available
Walnut
NoRi Apartments
735 NW 60th St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$780
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
847 sqft
Comfort meets style at these homes that boast Google Fiber access in apartments, poolside cabanas, dog park and 24-hour fitness club. Recently renovated interiors include a bathtub and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
3 Units Available
Western 49-63
Scholars Row
5522 Troost Avenue, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$875
341 sqft
Scholars Row offers loft style studio apartments unlike any other in Kansas City! Modeled after Singapore’s acclaimed ultra-efficient hotels, Scholars Row provides the affordability of a studio apartment with the perks of a traditional one bedroom

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Western 49-63
6128 Charlotte St
6128 Charlotte Street, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1319 sqft
{6128} Charming Brookside Bungalow + Furnished + 1 Car Garage + Fenced yard + Covered Porch - Beautiful home in amazing location! Spacious living room with hardwood floors and recessed lighting! Formal dining room with modern lighting.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Plaza Westport
4532 Broadway Unit 1N
4532 Broadway, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$895
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Plaza Studio Condo in Fantastic Location 1.5 blocks to Entertainment - This beautifully remodeled Studio Condo is a totally Furnished and ready to move in. The Unit includes everything you would need to live in down to the silverware.

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Old Westport
306 West 39th Terrace, BEDROOM 2C, www.livehomeroom.com
306 West 39th Terrace, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$450
133 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
**this is a BEDROOM for rent by LiveHomeRoom** We provide affordable rent & instant community for working professionals.

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Hanover Place
3847 Wyandotte Street - 1A
3847 Wyandotte Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$695
425 sqft
OFFICE SPACE FOR LEASE! Move in by July 15th, 2020 and get free Aug rent! Cute one office with kitchen, bathroom and private secure entrance in the main level of this great building! Private full unit with office space, fit at least 2 desks, or
Results within 10 miles of Kansas City
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
34 Units Available
The Royale at City Place
10501 W 113th St, Overland Park, KS
Studio
$1,183
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,135
1095 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,507
1384 sqft
Studio and 1-2 bedroom luxury apartments in Overland Park. Pet-friendly, furnished, smoke-free units. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwoods, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Community offers pool, fitness center, key fob access. Access to US-69, I-435, I-35.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
29 Units Available
The Wilder
9670 Halsey St, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$837
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$883
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,129
1263 sqft
Spacious floor plans with energy efficient stainless steel appliances, large closets, and laminate wood plank flooring. Amenities include courtyard, grilling stations, basketball and tennis courts, fitness center, and off-leash park. Discounts available throughout renovations.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 01:22 AM
$
18 Units Available
Jefferson Pointe
11810 Farley St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,035
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,015
1824 sqft
The pet-friendly apartment community features a resort-style pool, a gym, and a grilling area. Interiors boast full-size washers and dryers, high ceilings, and walk-in closets. Just off Highway 69 near College Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 23 at 01:22 AM
22 Units Available
Sonoma Hill
8875 Maurer Court, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,295
981 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1341 sqft
Offering walkability and a nice position on a verdant outdoor landscape, this community offers a variety of floor plans and many amenities. Units offer granite countertops, direct access garages and stainless steel appliances.
City Guide for Kansas City, KS

We know what you must be thinking: I'm going to Kansas City, Kansas City here I come/ I'm going to Kansas City, Kansas City here I come/ They got a crazy way of loving there/ And I'm gonna get me some! The important thing is that you’ve come to the right place to score some sweet digs in Kansas City, Kansas. So journey on, bold apartment hunter, and you’ll be livin’ it up in the Jayhawk State in a jiffy …

Having trouble with Craigslist Kansas City? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for furnished apartments in Kansas City, KS

Furnished apartments in Kansas City can save you a ton of time, money and stress. Finding a furnished apartment requires some research to find the right situation for you. Some furnished spaces are short-term rentals designed for corporate stays. This could be ideal if you’re looking for some flexibility while you look around for a more permanent space and save up for furniture.

You can also look for furnished apartments in Kansas City as a subletter. Someone who is relocating or traveling for a short time or needs a new roommate may already have a furnished apartment ready to go.

Ask questions about the furniture before you move in. Who is responsible for repairs to the furniture? Will you have access to the furniture for the duration of your lease? It]s possible that someone who moved out of the apartment and left their roommate and furniture behind may want to collect it at a later date.

