Amenities

recently renovated air conditioning refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

1606 E 6th Ave Available 11/01/19 3 Bed, 1 Bath with New Sturdi-bilt shed - Very clean 3 bed, 1 bath house close to east side shopping and dining. Everything recently updated. Central heat and air. Fenced back yard. New Sturdi-bilt shed for storage. Beautiful bathroom with double sinks. Refrigerator included but not warranted. Quiet neighborhood. Lawn care and all utilities are tenant's responsibility. NO Pets; NO Smoking. 12 month lease. $775/mo; $775 deposit. We require all tenants to purchase and maintain a renters insurance policy. More information and application at rockrentalsks.com.



(RLNE4609672)