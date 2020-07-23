/
reno county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 1:02 AM
13 Apartments for rent in Reno County, KS📍
Last updated July 23 at 05:30 AM
1 Unit Available
914 North Poplar Street
914 North Poplar Street, Hutchinson, KS
2 Bedrooms
$650
865 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath property recently updated with new flooring throughout and interior paint. Property will not be available to show until Tuesday, July 28th. Pet friendly. Tenant pays all utilities.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
19 N Plum St A
19 North Plum Street, Langdon, KS
4 Bedrooms
$639
$639 PER MONTH!! RENT TO OWN!! GREAT FIXER UPPER!! - Property Id: 312814 19 N Plum Street, Langdon, KS 67583 4 beds 2 bath 2100 sq ft Lot size 10,280 Sq feet , with 2 car detached garage Here is an opportunity for you to pay less than local rent
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
208 N Main St
208 North Main Street, Hutchinson, KS
1 Bedroom
$795
Newly Renovated Downtown Hutchison Lofts - Property Id: 279636 $795/ month One bedroom Lofts These lofts are located in the heart of Downtown Hutchison. Each loft has very unique architectural features and very nice finishes.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
539 E 3rd
539 East 3rd Avenue, Hutchinson, KS
2 Bedrooms
$550
962 sqft
$550 two bedroom 1 bath, unfinished basement - Two bedroom, 1 bath, unfinished basement with older detached garage. Nice parking area in back. You pay utilities. Central A/C & Gas furnace. Available August 1st. Will consider a pet with deposit.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
508 W Main St
508 West Main Street, Arlington, KS
4 Bedrooms
$875
3396 sqft
508 W Main St Available 08/01/20 4 Bed 2 Bath in Arlington - 4 Bed, 2 bath home with over 1800 sq ft on the main floor and a full partially finished basement in Arlington.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
321 E 14th Ave
321 East 14th Avenue, Hutchinson, KS
3 Bedrooms
$795
1252 sqft
321 E 14th Ave Available 07/26/20 Coming soon! 3 bedroom, 2 bath house in great neighborhood - Coming Soon! 3 bedroom, 2 bath house in nice neighborhood. Big backyard and updated central HVAC system.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1527 N Lorraine
1527 North Lorraine Street, Hutchinson, KS
3 Bedrooms
$695
912 sqft
1527 N Lorraine Available 08/13/20 3 bed 1 bath in for rent or sale! - Available August 13 is this 3 bed 1 bath with fireplace, hardwood floors and remodeled bathroom. 2 bay carport plus detached garage with bonus room inside! Minibarn in back yard.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
506 E 3rd
506 East 3rd Avenue, Hutchinson, KS
2 Bedrooms
$525
963 sqft
2 Bed, 1 bath - $525 rent or rent-to-own for approximately $495 per month. Includes like new Sturdi-bilt storage barn. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and Includes a family room that could be used as a third bedroom as well. Nice sized kitchen.
Last updated July 23 at 05:30 AM
1 Unit Available
1002 E. 23rd - B
1002 East 23rd Avenue, Hutchinson, KS
2 Bedrooms
$925
882 sqft
Completely remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex in the center of town. Duplex does have a basement with a large finished family room. Pet friendly. Call Elite Property Management at 620-200-0033 for more questions.
Last updated July 23 at 05:30 AM
1 Unit Available
1904 N Severance - 19
1904 N Severance St, Hutchinson, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1500 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom Townhome.
Last updated July 23 at 05:30 AM
1 Unit Available
1900 N Severance - 4
1900 North Severance Street, Hutchinson, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,800
800 sqft
Inverness Apartments........Fully furnished short term rentals. Units come fully furnished with living room furniture, dining room table, bedroom furniture, washer and dryer, fully stocked kitchen, bed linens and towels. Minimum stay is 30 days.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
123 W Ave E
123 West Avenue E, Partridge, KS
2 Bedrooms
$645
1700 sqft
2 bed, 1 bath with full basement and detached 2 car garage in small town - AVAILABLE NOW! Two bed, one bath house in the small town of Partridge. Full basement with bonus room and extra kitchenette. Refrigerator & Stove included but not warranted.
Last updated October 28 at 02:06 PM
1 Unit Available
1606 E 6th Ave
1606 East 6th Avenue, Hutchinson, KS
3 Bedrooms
$775
1480 sqft
1606 E 6th Ave Available 11/01/19 3 Bed, 1 Bath with New Sturdi-bilt shed - Very clean 3 bed, 1 bath house close to east side shopping and dining. Everything recently updated. Central heat and air. Fenced back yard. New Sturdi-bilt shed for storage.
Last updated December 13 at 01:05 AM
1 Unit Available
207 South Topeka Street
207 S Topeka Ave, Haven, KS
2 Bedrooms
$550
720 sqft
2 Bed 1 Bath House. Home is currently being re painted. Fenced back yard. Fridge and oven range will be supplied. Pets will be considered with $25/mo pet fee included in the rent and deposit amounts per pet. $20 app fee per adult.
