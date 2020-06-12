Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:50 AM

7 Apartments for rent in Great Bend, KS

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1416 Broadway
1416 Broadway Avenue, Great Bend, KS
2 Bedrooms
$575
1021 sqft
1416 Broadway Available 08/14/20 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom with Double Car Garage in Great Bend, KS - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Home boasting over 1,000 square feet! Only $575.00 per month! Price based on a one year lease and standard occupancy per bedroom.

1 Unit Available
1715 Stone St.
1715 Stone Street, Great Bend, KS
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,000
1036 sqft
1715 Stone St. Available 07/15/20 Large Updated Home! - Spacious Home with 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and partially finished basement. Stove and refrigerator provided. Price based on a one year lease and standard occupancy per bedroom.

1 Unit Available
1021 McKinley St.
1021 Mckinley Street, Great Bend, KS
3 Bedrooms
$750
1470 sqft
1021 McKinley St. Available 07/10/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom Home with Double Detached Garage! - This lovely home has 3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 Bathrooms, a Bonus Room, and Cute Loft. We include the stove, refrigerator and dishwasher.

1 Unit Available
2703 28TH STREET
2703 28th Street, Great Bend, KS
2 Bedrooms
$665
1144 sqft
Available 07/01/20 UPDATED SPLIT LEVEL DUPLEX - Property Id: 291305 AVAILABLE 07.01.2020!!! Schedule your showing now for this renovated 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath split level duplex with 1 car attached garage.
1 Unit Available
518 E. 4th
518 East 4th Street, Hoisington, KS
2 Bedrooms
$550
868 sqft
518 E. 4th Available 08/14/20 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Home Available in Hoisington, KS - 2 Bed 1 Bath House with unfinished basement. Stove and fridge with washer/dryer hookups. Price based on a one year lease and standard occupancy per bedroom.

1 Unit Available
366 W. 5th
366 West 5th Street, Hoisington, KS
2 Bedrooms
$600
888 sqft
House with newer windows and siding! - Come check out this 2 bed 1 bath house with stove and fridge provided. Bonus room that would be great for an office or small bedroom. TAKE A 3-D TOUR HERE: https://my.matterport.

1 Unit Available
414 N. Green St.
414 North Green Street, Hoisington, KS
3 Bedrooms
$825
1187 sqft
414 N. Green St. Available 06/19/20 Updated 3 bedroom home! - 3 Bed, 1 Bath house with basement. Property comes with stainless steel stove, fridge and dishwasher.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Great Bend?
The average rent price for Great Bend rentals listed on Apartment List is $750.