Last updated July 15 2020

4 Apartments for rent in Salina, KS

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
915 N 9th St.
915 N 9th St, Salina, KS
3 Bedrooms
$700
House for Rent - Property Id: 28352 Remodeled 3 Bedroom 1 And 1/2 Bathroom unfinished basement can use for storage New A/C as well You pay own utillities Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
937 S 5th St
937 South 5th Street, Salina, KS
3 Bedrooms
$825
1300 sqft
Welcome to 937 S. 5th Street. This is a 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a privacy fenced back yard, living room, dining room, spacious kitchen, first floor laundry room off the kitchen, plus basement for storage.

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
829 Sherman St
829 Sherman Street, Salina, KS
3 Bedrooms
$875
1300 sqft
Unique 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Salina.

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
123 N Connecticut Ave
123 North Connecticut Avenue, Salina, KS
2 Bedrooms
$685
800 sqft
123 N. Connecticut is ideal for a couple or small family.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Salina?
Apartment Rentals in Salina start at $650/month.
What cities do people live in to commute to Salina?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Salina from include Junction City, Newton, and Hutchinson.

