8564 Primrose Street

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details.The renovations start at the entrance and continue throughout the home with walls painted in a neutral color and professionally installed flooring. The updated kitchen provides a place to cook in style and comes fully equipped with an appliance package. The updates don't stop in the kitchen, they continue to the bathrooms and bedrooms. Submit your application online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.