De Soto, KS
8564 Primrose Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8564 Primrose Street

8564 Primrose St · No Longer Available
Location

8564 Primrose St, De Soto, KS 66018

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details.The renovations start at the entrance and continue throughout the home with walls painted in a neutral color and professionally installed flooring. The updated kitchen provides a place to cook in style and comes fully equipped with an appliance package. The updates don't stop in the kitchen, they continue to the bathrooms and bedrooms. Submit your application online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8564 Primrose Street have any available units?
8564 Primrose Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in De Soto, KS.
Is 8564 Primrose Street currently offering any rent specials?
8564 Primrose Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8564 Primrose Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8564 Primrose Street is pet friendly.
Does 8564 Primrose Street offer parking?
No, 8564 Primrose Street does not offer parking.
Does 8564 Primrose Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8564 Primrose Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8564 Primrose Street have a pool?
No, 8564 Primrose Street does not have a pool.
Does 8564 Primrose Street have accessible units?
No, 8564 Primrose Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8564 Primrose Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8564 Primrose Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8564 Primrose Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8564 Primrose Street does not have units with air conditioning.
