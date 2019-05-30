All apartments in Williams Creek
Last updated May 30 2019 at 2:05 PM

324 Willow Spring Road · No Longer Available
Location

324 Willow Spring Road, Williams Creek, IN 46240
Wiliams Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
This home is located in prestigious Williams Creek, generally regarded as one of Indianapolis' best neighborhoods. Within minutes to Park Tudor, Broad Ripple, Nora and much more. This spacious home features 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Fresh paint throughout. Large office with built-ins. Property comes with a full set of appliances, including stainless steel kitchen appliances along with a washer and dryer in a large laundry room. Other features include a formal dining room and family room with a wood burning fireplace. A cute breakfast area leads into a large sun room. This home has lots of storage, a large unfinished basement and an over-sized 3-car garage. 1 year lease agreement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 324 Willow Spring Road have any available units?
324 Willow Spring Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Williams Creek, IN.
What amenities does 324 Willow Spring Road have?
Some of 324 Willow Spring Road's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 324 Willow Spring Road currently offering any rent specials?
324 Willow Spring Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 324 Willow Spring Road pet-friendly?
No, 324 Willow Spring Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Williams Creek.
Does 324 Willow Spring Road offer parking?
Yes, 324 Willow Spring Road offers parking.
Does 324 Willow Spring Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 324 Willow Spring Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 324 Willow Spring Road have a pool?
No, 324 Willow Spring Road does not have a pool.
Does 324 Willow Spring Road have accessible units?
No, 324 Willow Spring Road does not have accessible units.
Does 324 Willow Spring Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 324 Willow Spring Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 324 Willow Spring Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 324 Willow Spring Road does not have units with air conditioning.
