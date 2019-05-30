324 Willow Spring Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This home is located in prestigious Williams Creek, generally regarded as one of Indianapolis' best neighborhoods. Within minutes to Park Tudor, Broad Ripple, Nora and much more. This spacious home features 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Fresh paint throughout. Large office with built-ins. Property comes with a full set of appliances, including stainless steel kitchen appliances along with a washer and dryer in a large laundry room. Other features include a formal dining room and family room with a wood burning fireplace. A cute breakfast area leads into a large sun room. This home has lots of storage, a large unfinished basement and an over-sized 3-car garage. 1 year lease agreement.



Contact us to schedule a showing.