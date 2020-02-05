All apartments in Whiteland
Find more places like 510 Colony Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Whiteland, IN
/
510 Colony Drive
Last updated February 5 2020 at 6:08 AM

510 Colony Drive

510 Colony Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

510 Colony Drive, Whiteland, IN 46184

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
*Move in by 2/17/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 13-15 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 Colony Drive have any available units?
510 Colony Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whiteland, IN.
Is 510 Colony Drive currently offering any rent specials?
510 Colony Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 Colony Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 510 Colony Drive is pet friendly.
Does 510 Colony Drive offer parking?
Yes, 510 Colony Drive offers parking.
Does 510 Colony Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 510 Colony Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 Colony Drive have a pool?
Yes, 510 Colony Drive has a pool.
Does 510 Colony Drive have accessible units?
No, 510 Colony Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 510 Colony Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 510 Colony Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 510 Colony Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 510 Colony Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN
Shelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INFranklin, INBargersville, INBeech Grove, INCumberland, IN
Martinsville, INDanville, INWhitestown, INPittsboro, INPendleton, INLebanon, INGreensburg, INEllettsville, INSeymour, INNorth Vernon, INTipton, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Bloomington
Marian UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University