Beautifully crafted wood home on Lake Shafer with 3 bedrooms. Fully furnished and available to rent this Summer August 15- September with utilities included. Tenant is responsible for yard maintenance and trash service. Proof of renter's insurance is required prior to moving in. No pets and No smoking in home. Everything you need for your short term home on the water. Offering beautiful views and plenty of fun to be had.