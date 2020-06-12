/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:43 PM
17 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Terre Haute, IN
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
19 Units Available
Sycamore Terrace
100 Antioch Cir E, Terre Haute, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,414
1648 sqft
Located close to I-70 and the Terre Haute International Airport. Residents live in units with fireplace, walk-in closets, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community includes pool, media room and parking.
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
15 Units Available
Heritage Trail Apartments
4201 Locust St, Terre Haute, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1231 sqft
At the Heritage Trail Apartments, Terre Haute, IN residents are enjoy their own private entrance and air conditioned living space. Not far from the Indiana State University Memorial Stadium and the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
The Avenues
1 Unit Available
1649 5th Ave A
1649 5th Avenue, Terre Haute, IN
3 Bedrooms
$409
$409 PER MONTH!! RENT TO OWN!! GREAT FIXER UPPER!! - Property Id: 286228 1649 5th Ave, Terre Haute, IN 47807 3 beds 1 bath 1,339 sq ft Lot size 4,791 Here is an opportunity for you to pay less than local rent with the added benefit of home
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
The Avenues
1 Unit Available
2226 1st Avenue
2226 1st Avenue, Terre Haute, IN
3 Bedrooms
$600
926 sqft
2226 1st Avenue Available 07/06/20 Three Bedroom Home with Garage North - Three bedroom home north with a garage. This home has fresh paint thru out. New vinyl in the kitchen. (RLNE5095960)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South 13th Street
1 Unit Available
1629 S 9th
1629 South 9th Street, Terre Haute, IN
1629 S 9th Available 08/17/20 Large Four bedroom house close to campus - Very large Four Bedroom home close to campus and shopping. This home has a large living room, dining room and kitchen. Lots of rooms and bedrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Deming
1 Unit Available
332 S 19th St
332 South 19th Street, Terre Haute, IN
3 Bedrooms
$900
1102 sqft
332 S 19th St Available 08/20/20 Three Bedroom One bath - Great location across from Davis Park School at 19th & Walnut. 3 bedroom, 1 bath. 1 car detached garage with off street parking.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South 13th Street
1 Unit Available
1631 S 9th St
1631 South 9th Street, Terre Haute, IN
3 Bedrooms
$850
2168 sqft
1631 S 9th St Available 08/20/20 Three or Four Bedroom Home available in August close to Campus ! - Three or four bedroom, two bath and close to campus. Beautiful hardwood floors thru out.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Soutland - Sarah Scott
1 Unit Available
2125 S 6th St
2125 South 6th Street, Terre Haute, IN
2125 S 6th St Available 07/17/20 Newly renovated 5 bedroom Home - Newly renovated 5 bedroom home. This home has fresh paint. New flooring in the living room and kitchen. New counter tops with ceramic back splash.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South 13th Street
1 Unit Available
640 S 7th St
640 South 7th Street, Terre Haute, IN
640 S 7th St Available 06/15/20 Newly Remodeled Four Bedroom Walking Distance to Campus available June!! - Large Four Bedroom walking distance to campus. This home has new flooring, new kitchen cabinets and appliances. The bathroom downstairs is new.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Collett Park
1 Unit Available
1836 N 9th
1836 North 9th Street, Terre Haute, IN
3 Bedrooms
$900
1535 sqft
1836 N 9th Available 06/16/20 Large 3 bedroom close to campus - Recently remodeled three bedroom apt. Apartment has new flooring, fresh paint, new furnace and central air. New kitchen cabinets and appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
The Avenues
1 Unit Available
2429 2nd Ave
2429 2nd Avenue, Terre Haute, IN
3 Bedrooms
$600
1395 sqft
2429 2nd Ave Available 08/21/20 Large newly renovated three bedroom - This three bedroom home has been recently updated. This home has fresh paint thru out. New carpet thru out. The kitchen cabinets and counter tops are new.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Collett Park
1 Unit Available
1838 N 9th
1838 North 9th Street, Terre Haute, IN
3 Bedrooms
$900
1535 sqft
1838 N 9th - 1838 N 9th Available 08/17/20 Large 3 bedroom close to campus available in August - Recently remodeled three bedroom apt. Apartment has new flooring, fresh paint, new furnace and central air. New kitchen cabinets and appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
South 13th Street
1 Unit Available
1433 South 9th Street
1433 South 9th Street, Terre Haute, IN
3 Bedrooms
$825
2888 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 1 bathroom house!! Large eat-in kitchen, dining room, large second-floor storage area, basement, and 2 car detached garage. Rent 825.00 Deposit 825.00 Tenant pays Electric, Water, and Sewage. Application fee $25.
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
The Avenues
1 Unit Available
1626 6th Avenue
1626 6th Avenue, Terre Haute, IN
3 Bedrooms
$715
1753 sqft
3 Bedroom Home Fenced Back Yard Central A/C Front Porch Back Deck Gas Heat Tenant Pays Electric, Gas, Water, and Sewer If you are ready to take a look at this property, you can register to tour the property yourself at any time by clicking the
Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
Union Hospital
1 Unit Available
1732 N 10th
1732 North 10th Street, Terre Haute, IN
3 Bedrooms
$700
1378 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bath home located on the north side of Terre Haute.
Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
Farrington's Grove
1 Unit Available
624 S Center
624 South Center Street, Terre Haute, IN
3 Bedrooms
$625
1379 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom in a duplex. Updated kitchen, bathrooms, wiring, plumbing, HVAC, and more! Large living area with 1/2 bath on main level and full bathroom upstairs. Rent: $625.00 Deposit: $625.00 Application fee $35.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Deming School
1 Unit Available
1720 N 24th St
1720 North 24th Street, Terre Haute, IN
3 Bedrooms
$750
1598 sqft
Large 3 or 4 bedroom home - Large 3 or 4 bedroom house. This home has 3 bedrooms with lots of closet space. There is another room that could be used as a bedroom or game room. The kitchen has cabinets galore!! Large living room.