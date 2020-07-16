11 Apartments for rent in Terre Haute, IN with garages

Apartment List
Terre Haute apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >
17 Units Available
Sycamore Terrace
100 Antioch Cir E, Terre Haute, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,065
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,547
1648 sqft
Located close to I-70 and the Terre Haute International Airport. Residents live in units with fireplace, walk-in closets, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community includes pool, media room and parking.
15 Units Available
Heritage Trail Apartments
4201 Locust St, Terre Haute, IN
1 Bedroom
$905
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1231 sqft
At the Heritage Trail Apartments, Terre Haute, IN residents are enjoy their own private entrance and air conditioned living space. Not far from the Indiana State University Memorial Stadium and the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.

1 Unit Available
Hulman Meadows
2616 Mariposa Dr
2616 Mariposa Drive, Terre Haute, IN
2 Bedrooms
$810
776 sqft
2616 Mariposa Dr Available 08/20/20 Two Bedroom Home East - Great location in Hulman Meadows.

1 Unit Available
Soutland - Sarah Scott
2125 1/2 S 6th St
2125 1/2 S 6th St, Terre Haute, IN
2 Bedrooms
$650
624 sqft
Two bedroom apartment with two car garage - Newly renovated 2 bedroom apartment. This unit has a two car garage below. It has fresh paint and new flooring in the kitchen. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3722279)

1 Unit Available
Deming
332 S 19th St
332 South 19th Street, Terre Haute, IN
3 Bedrooms
$900
1102 sqft
332 S 19th St Available 09/01/20 Three Bedroom One bath - Great location across from Davis Park School at 19th & Walnut. 3 bedroom, 1 bath. 1 car detached garage with off street parking.

1 Unit Available
South 13th Street
1433 South 9th Street
1433 South 9th Street, Terre Haute, IN
3 Bedrooms
$825
2888 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 1 bathroom house!! Large eat-in kitchen, dining room, large second-floor storage area, basement, and 2 car detached garage. Rent 825.00 Deposit 825.00 Tenant pays Electric, Water, and Sewage. Application fee $35.

1 Unit Available
Deming School
1720 N 24th St
1720 North 24th Street, Terre Haute, IN
3 Bedrooms
$750
1598 sqft
Large 3 or 4 bedroom home - Large 3 or 4 bedroom house. This home has 3 bedrooms with lots of closet space. There is another room that could be used as a bedroom or game room. The kitchen has cabinets galore!! Large living room.

1 Unit Available
Devaney
930 S 34th St
930 South 34th Street, Terre Haute, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1668 sqft
930 S 34th St Available 09/01/20 Large four bedroom two bath newly remodeled - Newly remodeled four bedroom home in east side location. This home has a new roof, new siding. It has a new furnace and central air unit. Fresh paint and new flooring.
Results within 1 mile of Terre Haute

1 Unit Available
8079 Audrey Ave.
8079 E Audrey Ave, Vigo County, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1843 sqft
Nice eastside location - 4BR, 2BA Stove, fridge, dishwasher, garbage disp, washer/dryer hookups Central air, patio, 2 car garage Total electric Tenant pays electric, water and sewer Pets Welcome (limit 2, 30lb limit) with $250 non-refundable pet

1 Unit Available
6586 Allendale Boulevard
6586 Allendale Boulevard, Vigo County, IN
2 Bedrooms
$800
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms 1 1/2 Baths Stove Refrigerator Dishwasher Garbage Disposal Washer/Dryer Hookups All Electric Central Air Attached Garage *Pets Welcome! Tenant Pays Electric *Pets Welcome with additional $250 non refundable pet fee & an extra $20 per
Results within 5 miles of Terre Haute

1 Unit Available
Idle Creek Golf Community
5452 Dairy Lane
5452 Dairy Ln, Vigo County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1440 sqft
New Construction! 3 bedroom 2 bath Duplex Overlooking Idle Creek 2 car attached garage Screened in patio Breakfast bar Central air Stove/Refrigerator/Dishwasher/Microwave ADA Compliant. No Steps anywhere.
City Guide for Terre Haute, IN

Oh, it’s just the scent of Terre Haute, welcoming you to your new home. Once a center of industry and hot bed of union organizing, Terre Haute’s slow decline has little left of its glory days other than that lingering smell of manufacturing. Terre Haute is actually proclaimed Pittsburgh of the West. Odd. Don’t worry, by the time we finish with your apartment hunt you’ll have forgotten all about it. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Terre Haute, IN

Terre Haute apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

