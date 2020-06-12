/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:23 PM
14 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Terre Haute, IN
18 Units Available
Sycamore Terrace
100 Antioch Cir E, Terre Haute, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,117
1254 sqft
Located close to I-70 and the Terre Haute International Airport. Residents live in units with fireplace, walk-in closets, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community includes pool, media room and parking.
15 Units Available
Heritage Trail Apartments
4201 Locust St, Terre Haute, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1042 sqft
At the Heritage Trail Apartments, Terre Haute, IN residents are enjoy their own private entrance and air conditioned living space. Not far from the Indiana State University Memorial Stadium and the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.
Twelve Points
1 Unit Available
2604 N 16th St
2604 North 16th Street, Terre Haute, IN
2 Bedrooms
$575
1044 sqft
2 Bedroom Home with Washer/Dryer Hookup - Eat-in-Kitchen Washer & Dryer Hookup Gas Heat To View This Property Email or text your name, phone number, and photo id to rentals@newlin-miller.com 812-777-8939.
Soutland - Sarah Scott
1 Unit Available
2125 1/2 S 6th St
2125 1/2 S 6th St, Terre Haute, IN
2 Bedrooms
$650
624 sqft
2125 1/2 S 6th St Available 06/15/20 Two bedroom apartment with two car garage - Newly renovated 2 bedroom apartment. This unit has a two car garage below. It has fresh paint and new flooring in the kitchen. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3722279)
Devaney
1 Unit Available
410 South 29th Street
410 South 29th Street, Terre Haute, IN
2 Bedrooms
$775
972 sqft
2 Bedroom Townhome 1 1/2 Baths Dining Area Central Air Private Patio Onsite laundry Water & Sewer Included Tenant pays Electric No Pets & No Smoking 3 Ways to View This Property 1.
Ohio Street - Davis Park
1 Unit Available
1423/1425 Ohio - 1423
1423 Ohio Street, Terre Haute, IN
2 Bedrooms
$700
1280 sqft
Comfortable, roomy duplex with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms! Recent improvements include newly painted throughout, newer appliances, light fixtures. Nicely carpeted stairway and upstairs bedrooms. Rent: $700.00 Deposit: $700.
Devaney
1 Unit Available
1308 S 19th
1308 South 19th Street, Terre Haute, IN
2 Bedrooms
$575
690 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house! This home feature lots of kitchen cabinets, dining room with nice built-ins, covered front porch and washer/dryer hook-ups in basement. $35 application fee. Credit and criminal background check is required.
The Avenues
1 Unit Available
870 North 8th Street
870 North 8th Street, Terre Haute, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1150 sqft
Amazing student housing 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom apartment in Terre Haute. Only 2 blocks away from Indiana State University Campus. Amenities included: outdoor porch, central air/heat, dishwasher, storage, washer and dryer.
Devaney
1 Unit Available
2542 Dean Ave
2542 Dean Avenue, Terre Haute, IN
2 Bedrooms
$700
616 sqft
2542 Dean Ave Available 04/10/20 Two Bedroom home east completely remodeled - Two Bedroom home east completely remodeled. This house has new a new roof, new windows.
Sugar Grove - Indian Acres
1 Unit Available
1825 S 27th St
1825 South 27th Street, Terre Haute, IN
2 Bedrooms
$750
748 sqft
Two bedroom east - Two bedroom home in very desirable east neighborhood. The kitchen has newer cabinets with new counter tops and ceramic tile floors, it comes with a stove, refrigerator and microwave.
Results within 1 mile of Terre Haute
Maryland
1 Unit Available
1012 Marley Ave
1012 E Marley Dr, Vigo County, IN
2 Bedrooms
$750
922 sqft
1012 Marley Ave Available 08/17/20 Two bedroom South - Two bedroom One bath south. Lots of updates including newer furnace and water heater. This home sites on a corner lot with .43 acres.
1 Unit Available
1603 Country Walk Court
1603 Country Walk Court, Vigo County, IN
2 Bedrooms
$715
1017 sqft
Country Walk Estates 2 Bedroom Duplex 1 Car attached garage Stove Refrigerator Dishwasher Washer/Dryer hookups Lawn Service Included Tenant pays Electric, Gas, Water, Sewer & Trash Removal Pets Welcome (limit 2) with additional $250 non
Results within 5 miles of Terre Haute
1 Unit Available
7929 Mulberry St
7929 South Mulberry Street, Vigo County, IN
2 Bedrooms
$825
1120 sqft
Two bedroom 1 1/2 bath in Garden Quarter - Two bedroom townhouse in Garden Quarter. Living room, kitchen, dining room and half bath on the first floor. The two bedrooms. one full bath and washer and dryer hook ups are upstairs.
1 Unit Available
2708 Noel Lane
2708 Noel Ln, Vigo County, IN
2 Bedrooms
$775
975 sqft
Lower Level Handicap Accessible 2 bedroom apartment Wood Floors Solid Surface Counter tops Stove, Refrigerator, Disposal Washer/Dryer Hookup Total Electric Central Air Dog walking Path Tenant pays Electric, Water and Sewer No Smoking Pets Welcome