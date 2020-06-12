/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:06 PM
114 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ellettsville, IN
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
221 W Oak St
221 West Oak Street, Ellettsville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1352 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Oak Street - Property Id: 288715 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288715 Property Id 288715 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5813569)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5982 North Ajuga Court
5982 North Ajuga Court, Ellettsville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1407 sqft
5982 North Ajuga Court Available 06/15/20 10/15/19 - This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 level home is located in Ellettsville. Home features all appliances which includes a electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and full sized washer & dryer.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
5722 W Vinca Ln
5722 West Vinca Lane, Ellettsville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1551 sqft
This hard to find, spacious townhome is highlighted by it's open floor plan. Serene setting is far enough from town without the inconvenience. New flooring currently being installed. Pets are negotiable.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4768 North Briar Gate Drive
4768 North Briar Gate Drive, Ellettsville, IN
4768 North Briar Gate Drive Available 07/15/20 Spacious 4 bed 3 bath condo available July 15th!! - This spacious condo includes 4 bedrooms and 3 baths.
Results within 1 mile of Ellettsville
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4400 W. Lost Mans Lane
4400 West Lost Mans Lane, Monroe County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Beautiful Modern Farmhouse - 3 Bed, 3 Bath ***Available NOW* - This modern farmhouse has been recently renovated from top to bottom.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
4314 N Cypress Lane
4314 N Cypress Ln, Monroe County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1647 sqft
Easy living for active lifestyle. Newly constructed Townhomes located to close to grocery, shopping, and restaurants. Approximately 8 minutes to IU Memorial Stadium.
Results within 5 miles of Ellettsville
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
6 Units Available
Bradford Ridge
2900 W Ridge Rd, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
1080 sqft
Beautiful wooded landscaping in a home-like setting. Fully-equipped kitchens with GE appliances, hardwood floors and cool air conditioning. Relax at the pool, basketball court or clubhouse. Pet-friendly with on-site laundry.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
Reserve at Chandler's Glen
1320 N Arlington Park Dr, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$815
1011 sqft
Don't let the road construction stop you from visiting our community! View directions to avoid the construction now. The Reserve at Chandlers Glen is an affordable apartment community located in Bloomington, Indiana.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1000 W 11th Street
1000 West 11th Street, Bloomington, IN
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1000 W 11th Street in Bloomington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bryan Park
1 Unit Available
609 S. Washington St
609 South Washington Street, Bloomington, IN
***August 2021 - Beautiful 4 bed 2 bath home!*** - This beautiful 4 bed 2 bath home is available for August 2021 move in! Located on quiet south Washington street - close to Indiana University campus! This house features Brand New Hardwood Floors,
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Bloomington
1 Unit Available
396 S. Washington St
396 South Washington Street, Bloomington, IN
396 S. Washington St Available 08/14/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST, 2020 - 4 Bedroom-3.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Bloomington
1 Unit Available
342 S. Washington St
342 South Washington Street, Bloomington, IN
342 S. Washington St Available 08/14/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020 - 4 Bedroom-3.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Bloomington
1 Unit Available
348 S. Washington St
348 South Washington Street, Bloomington, IN
348 S. Washington St Available 08/14/20 ***AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020*** - 4 Bedroom-4.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1316 North Lincoln Street
1316 North Lincoln Street, Bloomington, IN
1316 North Lincoln Street Available 08/13/20 - (RLNE4404503)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Old Northeast
1 Unit Available
426 E. 10th
426 East 10th Street, Bloomington, IN
426 E.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1314 North Lincoln Street
1314 North Lincoln Street, Bloomington, IN
1314 North Lincoln Street Available 08/13/20 - (RLNE3639294)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1395 North Lincoln Street
1395 N Lincoln St, Bloomington, IN
- (RLNE3639286)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Old Northeast
1 Unit Available
408 E. Cottage Grove Ave
408 East Cottage Grove Avenue, Bloomington, IN
408 E. Cottage Grove Ave Available 08/14/20 ***AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020*** Newly remodeled 5 bed home - 5 beds, 2 baths. Wine bar in living room.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5671 West Gunnar Court
5671 West Gunnar Court, Monroe County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1992 sqft
5671 West Gunnar Court Available 08/24/20 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home - This two-story home has a spacious layout with an eat-in kitchen (with all appliances) that is open to the family room.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1413 W Allen St
1413 West Allen Street, Bloomington, IN
1413 W Allen St Available 07/10/20 Available April 1, 2020 - 4 bedroom 2 bath - **Current tenant requested showings happen on Tuesday** Sublease though June with the possibility of lease renewal 4 bedroom 2 bath condo in Whittington
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Garden Hill
1 Unit Available
115 E 16th
115 East 16th Street, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
115 E 16th Available 08/12/20 115 East 16th Street - This 3 bedroom unit is close to campus, close to downtown and close to the stadium! It has a front porch that is great for BBQ's and a large unfinished basement for storage! Have more than 3
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Old Northeast
1 Unit Available
402 E. 10th St.
402 East 10th Street, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
402 East 10th - Come by and take a look at this house. It has off street parking, is blocks away from campus, restaurants, downtown, etc. You will enjoy the layout when you move into this place.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Old Northeast
1 Unit Available
609 N. Dunn St
609 North Dunn Street, Bloomington, IN
***AVAILABLE AUGUST 2021*** 5 Bedrooms- Flat Panel TV- Private Parking-This is one to see. - ***AVAILABLE AUGUST 2021*** Three bedrooms on main level with full bath, living room and kitchen. Lower level has two bedrooms, full bath and laundry room.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Maple Heights
1 Unit Available
1122 North Madison
1122 North Madison Street, Bloomington, IN
1122 North Madison Available 08/15/20 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath home- - AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020! This 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath home is located one block off of Walnut and is in close proximity to the bus line, Indiana University stadium and downtown area.