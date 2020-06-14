20 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Terre Haute, IN

Apartment List
Finding an apartment in Terre Haute that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
19 Units Available
Sycamore Terrace
100 Antioch Cir E, Terre Haute, IN
1 Bedroom
$926
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,107
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,408
1648 sqft
Located close to I-70 and the Terre Haute International Airport. Residents live in units with fireplace, walk-in closets, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community includes pool, media room and parking.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
15 Units Available
Heritage Trail Apartments
4201 Locust St, Terre Haute, IN
1 Bedroom
$830
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1231 sqft
At the Heritage Trail Apartments, Terre Haute, IN residents are enjoy their own private entrance and air conditioned living space. Not far from the Indiana State University Memorial Stadium and the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Avenues
1 Unit Available
2226 1st Avenue
2226 1st Avenue, Terre Haute, IN
3 Bedrooms
$600
926 sqft
2226 1st Avenue Available 07/06/20 Three Bedroom Home with Garage North - Three bedroom home north with a garage. This home has fresh paint thru out. New vinyl in the kitchen. (RLNE5095960)

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Collett Park
1 Unit Available
1836 N 9th
1836 North 9th Street, Terre Haute, IN
3 Bedrooms
$900
1535 sqft
1836 N 9th Available 06/16/20 Large 3 bedroom close to campus - Recently remodeled three bedroom apt. Apartment has new flooring, fresh paint, new furnace and central air. New kitchen cabinets and appliances.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Deming
1 Unit Available
332 S 19th St
332 South 19th Street, Terre Haute, IN
3 Bedrooms
$900
1102 sqft
332 S 19th St Available 08/20/20 Three Bedroom One bath - Great location across from Davis Park School at 19th & Walnut. 3 bedroom, 1 bath. 1 car detached garage with off street parking.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Collett Park
1 Unit Available
1838 N 9th
1838 North 9th Street, Terre Haute, IN
3 Bedrooms
$900
1535 sqft
1838 N 9th - 1838 N 9th Available 08/17/20 Large 3 bedroom close to campus available in August - Recently remodeled three bedroom apt. Apartment has new flooring, fresh paint, new furnace and central air. New kitchen cabinets and appliances.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Avenues
1 Unit Available
1649 5th Ave A
1649 5th Avenue, Terre Haute, IN
3 Bedrooms
$409
$409 PER MONTH!! RENT TO OWN!! GREAT FIXER UPPER!! - Property Id: 286228 1649 5th Ave, Terre Haute, IN 47807 3 beds 1 bath 1,339 sq ft Lot size 4,791 Here is an opportunity for you to pay less than local rent with the added benefit of home

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
Sugar Grove - Indian Acres
1 Unit Available
2704 Sidenbender Rd
2704 Sidenbender Road, Terre Haute, IN
1 Bedroom
$695
850 sqft
1 Bedroom Apartment Located in a Pet-Friendly Community Handicapped accessible available Wood Floors Stove, refrigerator, disposal, washer/dryer hookups Total Electric Central Air Dog walking Path Tenant pays electric, water and sewer No

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
South 13th Street
1 Unit Available
1433 South 9th Street
1433 South 9th Street, Terre Haute, IN
3 Bedrooms
$825
2888 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 1 bathroom house!! Large eat-in kitchen, dining room, large second-floor storage area, basement, and 2 car detached garage. Rent 825.00 Deposit 825.00 Tenant pays Electric, Water, and Sewage. Application fee $25.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
Devaney
1 Unit Available
1308 S 19th
1308 South 19th Street, Terre Haute, IN
2 Bedrooms
$575
690 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house! This home feature lots of kitchen cabinets, dining room with nice built-ins, covered front porch and washer/dryer hook-ups in basement. $35 application fee. Credit and criminal background check is required.

1 of 12

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Deming School
1 Unit Available
1720 N 24th St
1720 North 24th Street, Terre Haute, IN
3 Bedrooms
$750
1598 sqft
Large 3 or 4 bedroom home - Large 3 or 4 bedroom house. This home has 3 bedrooms with lots of closet space. There is another room that could be used as a bedroom or game room. The kitchen has cabinets galore!! Large living room.

1 of 8

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Devaney
1 Unit Available
2542 Dean Ave
2542 Dean Avenue, Terre Haute, IN
2 Bedrooms
$700
616 sqft
2542 Dean Ave Available 04/10/20 Two Bedroom home east completely remodeled - Two Bedroom home east completely remodeled. This house has new a new roof, new windows.

1 of 14

Last updated July 21 at 09:14am
Sugar Grove - Indian Acres
1 Unit Available
1825 S 27th St
1825 South 27th Street, Terre Haute, IN
2 Bedrooms
$750
748 sqft
Two bedroom east - Two bedroom home in very desirable east neighborhood. The kitchen has newer cabinets with new counter tops and ceramic tile floors, it comes with a stove, refrigerator and microwave.
1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Maryland
1 Unit Available
1012 Marley Ave
1012 E Marley Dr, Vigo County, IN
2 Bedrooms
$750
922 sqft
1012 Marley Ave Available 08/17/20 Two bedroom South - Two bedroom One bath south. Lots of updates including newer furnace and water heater. This home sites on a corner lot with .43 acres.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
3358 South 14th 1/2 Street
3358 South 14th 1/2 Street, Vigo County, IN
1 Bedroom
$600
550 sqft
1 Bedroom Stove Refrigerator Central Air Electric Heat Water & Sewer Service included Tenant pays Electric *Pets Welcome with $300 Pet Fee & $25 per month pet rent. 25lb limit on dogs.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
1603 Country Walk Court
1603 Country Walk Court, Vigo County, IN
2 Bedrooms
$715
1017 sqft
Country Walk Estates 2 Bedroom Duplex 1 Car attached garage Stove Refrigerator Dishwasher Washer/Dryer hookups Lawn Service Included Tenant pays Electric, Gas, Water, Sewer & Trash Removal Pets Welcome (limit 2) with additional $250 non

1 of 5

Last updated April 17 at 06:22pm
1 Unit Available
1235 East Dawn Drive
1235 East Dawn Drive, Vigo County, IN
1 Bedroom
$435
566 sqft
Pets Welcome* at this 1 Bedroom Apartment on South Side Stove Refrigerator Central Air Electric Heat Tenant pays electric, water & sewer No Smoking *Pets Welcome with additional $250 non-refundable pet fee & an extra $20 per month on rent (30 lb
1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7929 Mulberry St
7929 South Mulberry Street, Vigo County, IN
2 Bedrooms
$825
1120 sqft
Two bedroom 1 1/2 bath in Garden Quarter - Two bedroom townhouse in Garden Quarter. Living room, kitchen, dining room and half bath on the first floor. The two bedrooms. one full bath and washer and dryer hook ups are upstairs.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
2708 Noel Lane
2708 Noel Ln, Vigo County, IN
2 Bedrooms
$775
975 sqft
Lower Level Handicap Accessible 2 bedroom apartment Wood Floors Solid Surface Counter tops Stove, Refrigerator, Disposal Washer/Dryer Hookup Total Electric Central Air Dog walking Path Tenant pays Electric, Water and Sewer No Smoking Pets Welcome

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
1 Unit Available
7262 N 32nd St - 1
7262 North 32nd Street, North Terre Haute, IN
1 Bedroom
$395
500 sqft
Near Sky King Airport. 1 bedroom 1 bath on a quiet dead end street. Efficient floor plan. Only $395 plus Electric. Onsite laundry. NO DOGS Cats allowed with added fees Air conditioning
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Terre Haute, IN

Finding an apartment in Terre Haute that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

