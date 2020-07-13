/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:10 AM
15 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Terre Haute, IN
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
Sycamore Terrace
100 Antioch Cir E, Terre Haute, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,058
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,668
1648 sqft
Located close to I-70 and the Terre Haute International Airport. Residents live in units with fireplace, walk-in closets, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community includes pool, media room and parking.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Heritage Trail Apartments
4201 Locust St, Terre Haute, IN
1 Bedroom
$830
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1231 sqft
At the Heritage Trail Apartments, Terre Haute, IN residents are enjoy their own private entrance and air conditioned living space. Not far from the Indiana State University Memorial Stadium and the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hulman Meadows
2616 Mariposa Dr
2616 Mariposa Drive, Terre Haute, IN
2 Bedrooms
$810
776 sqft
2616 Mariposa Dr Available 08/20/20 Two Bedroom Home East - Great location in Hulman Meadows.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Deming
332 S 19th St
332 South 19th Street, Terre Haute, IN
3 Bedrooms
$900
1102 sqft
332 S 19th St Available 08/20/20 Three Bedroom One bath - Great location across from Davis Park School at 19th & Walnut. 3 bedroom, 1 bath. 1 car detached garage with off street parking.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
South 13th Street
1433 South 9th Street
1433 South 9th Street, Terre Haute, IN
3 Bedrooms
$825
2888 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 1 bathroom house!! Large eat-in kitchen, dining room, large second-floor storage area, basement, and 2 car detached garage. Rent 825.00 Deposit 825.00 Tenant pays Electric, Water, and Sewage. Application fee $35.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
Devaney
1308 S 19th
1308 South 19th Street, Terre Haute, IN
2 Bedrooms
$575
690 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house! This home features unique kitchen cabinets, and a dining room with nice built-in corner hutches, a covered front porch and washer/dryer hook-ups in basement. Gas heat and window a/c. $35 application fee.
1 of 12
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Deming School
1720 N 24th St
1720 North 24th Street, Terre Haute, IN
3 Bedrooms
$750
1598 sqft
Large 3 or 4 bedroom home - Large 3 or 4 bedroom house. This home has 3 bedrooms with lots of closet space. There is another room that could be used as a bedroom or game room. The kitchen has cabinets galore!! Large living room.
1 of 8
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Devaney
2542 Dean Ave
2542 Dean Avenue, Terre Haute, IN
2 Bedrooms
$700
616 sqft
2542 Dean Ave Available 04/10/20 Two Bedroom home east completely remodeled - Two Bedroom home east completely remodeled. This house has new a new roof, new windows.
1 of 14
Last updated July 21 at 09:14am
1 Unit Available
Sugar Grove - Indian Acres
1825 S 27th St
1825 South 27th Street, Terre Haute, IN
2 Bedrooms
$750
748 sqft
Two bedroom east - Two bedroom home in very desirable east neighborhood. The kitchen has newer cabinets with new counter tops and ceramic tile floors, it comes with a stove, refrigerator and microwave.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Farrington's Grove
918 S 4th St
918 South 4th Street, Terre Haute, IN
2 Bedrooms
$800
1248 sqft
918 S 4th St Available 08/07/20 Newly Remodeled Two Bedroom House Walking Distance to Campus - Newly Remodeled !!! Two bedroom home walking distance to ISU Campus. This home has new flooring through out. New wiring and new light fixtures.
1 of 9
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
Twelve Points
2604 North 16th Street
2604 North 16th Street, Terre Haute, IN
2 Bedrooms
$595
1044 sqft
Eat-in-Kitchen Washer & Dryer Hookup Gas Heat Enclosed Front Porch No Smoking Tenant provides own window ac units Pets Welcome with additional $250 non-refundable pet fee & an extra $20 per month.
Results within 1 mile of Terre Haute
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
7976 East Audrey Avenue
7976 E Audrey Ave, Vigo County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1475 sqft
3 BR, 2 BA 2 Car Attach Garage Stove,refrigerator, dishwasher Washer/Dryer Hookups Total Electric Tenant Pays Electric, Water,Sewer *Pets Welcome with a $250 Non-refundable pet fee and $20 per month pet rent (30 lb weight restriction and 1 pet
1 of 5
Last updated April 17 at 06:22pm
1 Unit Available
1235 East Dawn Drive
1235 East Dawn Drive, Vigo County, IN
1 Bedroom
$435
566 sqft
Pets Welcome* at this 1 Bedroom Apartment on South Side Stove Refrigerator Central Air Electric Heat Tenant pays electric, water & sewer No Smoking *Pets Welcome with additional $250 non-refundable pet fee & an extra $20 per month on rent (30 lb
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8079 Audrey Ave.
8079 E Audrey Ave, Vigo County, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1843 sqft
Nice eastside location - 4BR, 2BA Stove, fridge, dishwasher, garbage disp, washer/dryer hookups Central air, patio, 2 car garage Total electric Tenant pays electric, water and sewer Pets Welcome (limit 2, 30lb limit) with $250 non-refundable pet
Results within 5 miles of Terre Haute
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Idle Creek Golf Community
5452 Dairy Lane
5452 Dairy Ln, Vigo County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1440 sqft
New Construction! 3 bedroom 2 bath Duplex Overlooking Idle Creek 2 car attached garage Screened in patio Breakfast bar Central air Stove/Refrigerator/Dishwasher/Microwave ADA Compliant. No Steps anywhere.