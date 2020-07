Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan oven patio / balcony range dishwasher hardwood floors garbage disposal microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center clubhouse dog park gym green community parking playground pool bbq/grill garage package receiving tennis court on-site laundry coffee bar hot tub

Introducing Heritage Trail Apartments – a lush, green community of apartments in Terre Haute, IN. Surrounded by the National Heritage Trail on three sides and close to everything from Rose Hulman, ISU to downtown, our pet-friendly grounds are ready to make your dream home come true.



Boasting spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchens, private entrances, as well as private patios or decks, life at Heritage Trail is easy and stress-free. The handsome landscaping and ample parking spaces make coming home a pleasure. Plus, you can’t go wrong with an on-site fitness center open 24-hours and a sparkling swimming pool with expansive sundeck. But as tempting as it might be to spend all your time inside our community, we encourage you to discover the beauty of Terre Haute. From green, pet-friendly parks and meandering walking trails to local watering holes such as Charlie’s Pub & Grub or Sonka Irish Pub, you can always find something to do.



With a healthy m