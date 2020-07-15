/
/
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:31 AM
44 Studio Apartments for rent in Speedway, IN
1 of 16
Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Speedway
5000 Crawfordsville Road
5000 Crawfordsville Road, Speedway, IN
Studio
$950
Office Space in the Heart Of Speedway***950 Square feet Consist of 2 Private Offices, Reception Area, 4 Cubicles & Private Bathroom*** This is a Basement Office w/Private Entrance Located on High Traffic 4 Lanes of Crawfordsville Road.
Results within 1 mile of Speedway
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
11 Units Available
Eagledale
Pangea Cedars Apartments
3417 N Rybolt Ave, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$532
417 sqft
Modern apartments just 15 minutes from downtown Indy. Dogs and cats allowed. Parking and laundry available on site. Near the Indiana Discount Mall and Saraga International Grocery for shopping convenience.
Results within 5 miles of Speedway
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
21 Units Available
Downtown Indianapolis
The Congress at Library Square
923 N Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$924
526 sqft
Prime location walking distance to Mass Ave and Circle Center. Units have granite counters, washer/dryer units in home and energy-efficient appliances. Community has rooftop terraces, fitness center and media lounge.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
15 Units Available
Downtown Indianapolis
Harness Factory Lofts
30 E Georgia St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$920
600 sqft
Situated on popular Georgia Street right in the heart of downtown. Sweeping floor plans with 14-foot ceilings and beautiful industrial touches. Community has a large gym, valet service and easy access to convenient stores and nearby restaurants.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 12:33 AM
55 Units Available
Downtown Indianapolis
The Whit
307 North Pennsylvania Street, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,070
618 sqft
Incredible community with a view. A walkable area near shopping and dining along Mass Ave. On-site fitness center, dog run area, and secured bike storage. Rooftop pool and connected parking.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
80 Units Available
Near Northside
Circle City Apartments
1321 N Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$810
480 sqft
Full of historic charm, this renovated community is comprised of six unique buildings featuring studio to two-bedroom homes. Minutes from Circle Centre Mall, they feature granite counters, stainless-steel appliances and a new 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
11 Units Available
Key Meadows
Fisherman's Village Apartments
2975 Coast Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$665
545 sqft
Located close to I-74 and I-465. Downtown Indianapolis, Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Eagle Creek Park are just minutes away. Recently renovated 1-2 bedroom units available. Gym, dog park, pool and tennis courts onsite.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 12:01 AM
53 Units Available
Downtown Indianapolis
Axis
401 N Senate Ave, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,396
679 sqft
Luxury homes complete with an outdoor garden, expansive pool and skydeck to take in the sweeping vistas of downtown Indianapolis. Residents can take advantage of concierge services and in-unit laundry, among other amenities.
1 of 11
Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Key Meadows
3125 Dandy Trail
3125 Dandy Trail, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,100
Suite 200 has 1 private office/conference room, 1/2 bath, large open/cubical area. There are several suite options available at this location. Landlord it willing to modify/update suites with a long term lease.
1 of 8
Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
7545 Rockville Road
7545 Rockville Road, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$2,525
Highly visible 18,480 sf professional brick building with steel structure, loading dock, and natural light. Over 3.7 acres, with 600' of frontage on US 36 provides easy access and 77 parking spots. Building and parking expansion potential.
Results within 10 miles of Speedway
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
$
316 Units Available
Downtown Indianapolis
Riley Towers Apartments of Indianapolis
650 N Alabama St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$877
472 sqft
From their location in downtown Indianapolis, these apartment homes boast great views. The pet-friendly community features a resort-style pool with sun deck, trash removal and private gated parking.
Verified
1 of 151
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
102 Units Available
Downtown Indianapolis
Residences at CityWay
229 S Delaware St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,242
578 sqft
Convenient urban living with easy access to the best local bars, eateries and public transportation. Airy and spacious apartments with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Secure bike storage and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 12:35 AM
45 Units Available
Downtown Indianapolis
Penrose On Mass
530 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,069
743 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Penrose On Mass in Indianapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
17 Units Available
Fairgrounds
Pangea Groves
5018 Lemans Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$676
325 sqft
Recently renovated units with a patio/balcony, central air conditioning and quality appliances. Enjoy access to an onsite playground, laundry room and clubhouse. Right near Arsenal Park. Easy access to I-465.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 12:35 AM
37 Units Available
Downtown Indianapolis
The Vue Luxury Apartments
718 E Georgia St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,073
704 sqft
The Vue Apartments are in the heart of Indianapolis and offer the best in city living. Apartments are large, with big closets and individual climate control. The perfect place to make your own.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated July 15 at 12:38 AM
68 Units Available
Downtown Indianapolis
Artistry Apartments
451 E Market St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$960
452 sqft
The apartment homes in this mixed-use space community feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Outside, residents have access to a bocce court, community garden. Interstate 70 is only moments away.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 12:23 AM
$
50 Units Available
Grid
502 East Washington Street, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,000
505 sqft
In the heart of downtown Indianapolis, Grid offers high-end amenities alongside some of the city’s favorite local dining, shopping and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 15 at 12:04 AM
24 Units Available
Fountain Square
Edge 35
1224 Prospect St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$865
464 sqft
Located in vibrant Fountain Square, Edge 35 features a heightened residential and commercial experience. Offering a pet-friendly community, outdoor grilling area, bike-friendly options, and more.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
$
48 Units Available
Downtown Indianapolis
Circa
617 North College Ave, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,099
544 sqft
Minutes from the bustling neighborhood of Mass Ave in downtown Indianapolis. Pet-friendly contemporary housing with urban lounge and in-unit laundry. Residents get easy access to walking trails, art galleries and unique restaurants.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
25 Units Available
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
Reflections
7999 Silverleaf Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$694
450 sqft
Cozy homes within a great residential environment. Community amenities include a children's play area, fitness center and sparkling pool. Pet friendly. Easy access to I-465 and I-65.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 12:03 AM
18 Units Available
Broad Ripple
The Coil
6349 N College Ave, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,175
609 sqft
Luxury living in an up-and-coming community close to numerous amenities and attractions is what you get when you choose to live at The Coil.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
$
11 Units Available
Millersville
Chateau De Ville
5370 Rue Deville, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$630
520 sqft
Located just off Binford Boulevard just minutes away from downtown Indianapolis. Beautiful landscaping and quiet courtyard. Apartments have hardwood floors, French architecture, W/D hookups in units and huge walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 12:36 AM
$
22 Units Available
Downtown Indianapolis
360 Market Square
360 East Market Street, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,550
574 sqft
This high-rise community offers a cyber cafe, concierge service, bike repair and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments include floor-to-ceiling windows, solar shades and quartz countertops. The Circle Centre Mall and Presidential Place are both located nearby.
Verified
1 of 65
Last updated July 15 at 12:33 AM
35 Units Available
Meridian Kessler
The MK
5858 North College Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,200
595 sqft
The MK features upscale studio, 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes. The MK offers a pet-friendly, active community with residents who embrace the energy of the local scene.
Similar Pages
Speedway 1 BedroomsSpeedway 2 BedroomsSpeedway 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSpeedway 3 BedroomsSpeedway Accessible ApartmentsSpeedway Apartments with Balcony
Speedway Apartments with GarageSpeedway Apartments with GymSpeedway Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSpeedway Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSpeedway Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, IN
Westfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, IN