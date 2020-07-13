/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:56 PM
17 Apartments for rent in Pittsboro, IN with pool
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
795 Penny Court
795 Penny Ct, Pittsboro, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
2244 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
43 Morse Circle
43 Morse Circle, Pittsboro, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,447
1402 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Results within 5 miles of Pittsboro
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:20pm
14 Units Available
The Arbuckle
7249 Arbuckle Commons, Brownsburg, IN
Studio
$1,008
717 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,093
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1394 sqft
The Arbuckle is a mixed-use luxury apartment project, developed on the site of the former St. Malachy Church, and school property on the west side of North Green Street and Arbuckle Acres Park.
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
39 Units Available
Union Green
339 North Green Street, Brownsburg, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,019
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1144 sqft
Welcome to Union Green Apartments in Brownsburg, Indiana. Union Green is excited to be part of the vibrant transformation of the Brownsburg downtown district.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
20 Units Available
Legacy Park
6905 Legacy Park Dr, Brownsburg, IN
1 Bedroom
$960
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1356 sqft
Click here for Coronavirus (COVID-19) Resources Beautiful scenic wooded views! At Legacy Park with a wooded landscape dense with native foliage, recreational amenities, huge floorplans, and a host of amenities. Legacy Park is the place to call home.
1 of 52
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Brownsburg Crossing Apartments
1122 Windhaven Cir, Brownsburg, IN
1 Bedroom
$880
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$958
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,136
1202 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community with carport, playground and 24-hour gym for recreation. Units feature extra storage and walk-in closets for convenience. Situated near E County Road 600 North with easy access to I-74.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
522 Nelson Drive
522 Nelson Drive, Brownsburg, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1568 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 10 miles of Pittsboro
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
20 Units Available
Steeplechase at Shiloh Crossing Apartments
10272 Steeplechase Dr, Avon, IN
1 Bedroom
$885
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1204 sqft
Charming townhome and split-bedroom plans in growing Indianapolis suburb of Avon. Amenities include a pool with Wi-Fi, a car-wash bay and a volleyball court. Just west of I-465 and conveniently minutes from the Indianapolis Airport.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
10 Units Available
Washington Quarters
40 Capitol Dr, Avon, IN
1 Bedroom
$914
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartments and villas surrounded by stunning landscape. Apartments feature granite counters, walk-in closets and central air. Community amenities include a gorgeous swimming pool, cyber-cafe, 24-hour fitness center and incredible lake views.
1 of 53
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
10 Units Available
Satori Flats
129 Satori Parkway, Avon, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,049
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1110 sqft
Spacious units with kitchen islands, linen closets and bonus storage. Located off Highway 36, just a short distance from Avon Town Hall Park and Washington Township Park.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:27pm
4 Units Available
Westhaven I & II
7105 Westhaven Cir, Zionsville, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,075
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with open floor plans, crown molding, ceramic tile, and soaking tubs. Beautiful grounds feature resort-style pool and wet deck, pond, and dog park. Grilling stations and dedicated parking.
1 of 14
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Settler's Run
3200 Prairie View Cir, Danville, IN
1 Bedroom
$834
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$914
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,060
1341 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy an onsite clubhouse, playground, pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature fireplaces, extra storage and walk-in closets. Just minutes from the shopping and dining options along Highway 36.
1 of 9
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
2 Units Available
Cox Creek at Reagan Crossing
10435 East County Road 100 North, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,050
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1105 sqft
When you are looking for luxury apartment homes in Avon, Indiana, Cox Creek will fulfill all of your rental preferences.
1 of 28
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Avon Creek
291 Great Lakes Cir W, Avon, IN
1 Bedroom
$894
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,232
1291 sqft
Situated just outside of Indianapolis with easy access to downtown. Modern units with huge closets, cozy fireplaces and W/D hookup. Quiet community featuring 24-hour gym, pool and convenient internet cafe for tenants.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
4164 Galena Drive
4164 Galena Drive, Hendricks County, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1673 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Featuring sparkling community pool! Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Ballinshire Estates - Cobblestone
4733 Pennington Court
4733 Pennington Court, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1549 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4733 Pennington Court in Indianapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2940 Armaugh Drive
2940 Armaugh Drive, Brownsburg, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1533 sqft
Beautiful Home Conveniently Located Featuring sparkling community pool! Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.