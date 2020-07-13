23 Apartments for rent in Muncie, IN with parking

Greetings, Hoosiers, and welcome to your Muncie, Indiana apartment hunting headquarters! Situated in central Indiana 60 miles northeast of Indianapolis, Muncie is a manufacturing city of 70,000 that offers up quite a bit more than the typical sights. It’s a growing community and, best of all, features apartments ranging from college student crash pads to spacious luxury units that the entire family can enjoy. Are you ready to join the more than 120,000 proud peeps who call the Muncie metro area home? Then come along with us, because the apartment of your dreams is just a few clicks away… See more