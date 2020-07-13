Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:21 AM

23 Apartments for rent in Muncie, IN with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Muncie apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga...
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Lantern - Pearwood - Keller
Mill Pond Apartments
5310 West Keller Road, Muncie, IN
2 Bedrooms
$700
885 sqft
Mill Pond's stylish and affordable apartments are the perfect place for students and small families to call home! Live in complete comfort with a private patio or balcony, roomy living spaces, vaulted ceilings, and plenty of closet space.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
Old West End
Howard Square
550 S Jefferson St, Muncie, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$475
1012 sqft
Classic brick building near Canan Commons. Pleasant apartments in walkable neighborhood. Laundry hookups, air conditioning and dishwasher included. Ample on-site parking available. Carpet and ceiling fan add to comfort.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
Contact for Availability
Silvertree Communities
2720 N Silvertree Ln, Muncie, IN
2 Bedrooms
$389
867 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$795
1050 sqft
Meet Silvertree Communities - Seven great apartment communities in Muncie, conveniently located near Ball State.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Westridge
1512 N Woodridge Ave
1512 North Woodridge Avenue, Muncie, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1527 sqft
1512 N Woodridge Ave Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom right next to BSU Campus - Don't miss out on this great 4 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom House, Right next to the BSU campus. Includes Washer and Dryer, A/C, and plenty of Parking.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Anthony
1911 N. Janney
1911 North Janney Avenue, Muncie, IN
2 Bedrooms
$490
496 sqft
1911 N. Janney Available 07/27/20 2 bedroom close to campus available August 2020. - This 2 bedroom house is available August 2020. This cozy home is the perfect option if you are looking to keep your utility cost low.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Anthony
1505 W. Royale Dr.
1505 West Royale Drive, Muncie, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1368 sqft
1505 W. Royale Dr.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Anthony
1404 W. Bethel Ave.
1404 West Bethel Avenue, Muncie, IN
2 Bedrooms
$700
878 sqft
1404 W. Bethel Ave.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Orchard Lawn
1800 N Colson Dr.
1800 North Colson Drive, Muncie, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1537 sqft
1800 N Colson Dr. Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020 - - 4 bedroom house in a great area! - **CURRENTLY THERE IS A TENANT IN THIS UNIT - PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY** Beautiful inviting living room with a nice decorative corner fireplace.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Old West End
514 W Main St A
514 W Main St, Muncie, IN
5 Bedrooms
$605
2077 sqft
$605 PER MONTH!! GREAT FIXER UPPER!! RENT TO OWN!! - Property Id: 309549 514 W Main, Muncie, IN 47305 5 beds 2 baths 2077 sq ft Lot size 4356 Sq feet Five parking spaces Here is an opportunity for you to pay less than local rent with the added

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Anthony
2020 Maplewood
2020 N Maplewood Ave, Muncie, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
2020 Maplewood Available 08/01/20 COMING AUGUST 2020 *** BEAUTIFUL!! NEWLY REMODELED! 4BDRM 1.5 BATH IN GREAT LOCATION!! CLOSE TO BSU!!! - THERE ARE TENANTS IN THIS PROPERTY PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY 4 bdrms *** 1.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Forest Park
2528 W Memorial
2528 West Memorial Drive, Muncie, IN
2 Bedrooms
$599
Cute 2 bedroom house with NEW carpet! - This 2 bedroom house has an entry/foyer area, a living room, an eat-in kitchen with a stove and refrigerator provided. Bathroom with shower & bathtub. Partially fenced in back yard that is good size.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Northview
4504 N Rosewood Ave.
4504 North Rosewood Avenue, Muncie, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1468 sqft
Amazing 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Northview.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Old West End
123 High St - 302
123 North High Street, Muncie, IN
1 Bedroom
$775
565 sqft
Dogs are not allowed. Cats $200 non-refundable deposit plus $30 per month pet rent. Tenant pays for electric bills. Tenant pays for cable and Internet.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Anthony
1010-1016 W Bethel Ave - 450 Upstairs
1010 W Bethel Ave, Muncie, IN
1 Bedroom
$520
450 sqft
1 Bedroom Apartments High speed Internet connection included in rent. This is a wired connection. Tenant needs to provide router for Wifi in the apartment. Dogs are not allowed. Cats $200 non-refundable deposit plus $30 per month pet rent.

1 of 6

Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
Southside
2204 S. Waldemere
2204 South Waldemere Avenue, Muncie, IN
2 Bedrooms
$650
1124 sqft
2 bedroom coming soon - This home would be perfect for a family. Nice sized living room which is great for when you have friends over. Updated kitchen with stove and refrigerator included. Both bedrooms have larger closets.

1 of 18

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Forest Park
1919 S Gilman Ave.
1919 South Gilman Avenue, Muncie, IN
3 Bedrooms
$750
1152 sqft
COMING SOON!! Cute, spacious 3 bedroom with garage - Looking for that place that offers a lot of space? Then this is your place! This place has a living room, dining room, garage and a large fenced-in yard.

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Anthony
1708 W Glenn Ellyn Dr
1708 West Glenn Ellyn Drive, Muncie, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
3240 sqft
AVALIBLE APRIL 2020!! Large 4 bedroom/3 bath house in a great area - **CURRENTLY THERE IS A TENANT IN THIS UNIT - PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY** Large 4 bedroom/3 bath house in a great area! This 4 bedroom has a lot of appeal and would be great

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Eastside
604 North Bauer Street
604 North Bauer Street, Muncie, IN
3 Bedrooms
$645
1104 sqft
This is a move-in ready 3 bedroom 1 bath home with over 1100 feet. Here you have great access to all schools and stores, as well as all Muncie has to offer. There is a very large 2 car garage...perfect for this time of the year.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
East Central
316 South Monroe Street - 3
316 South Monroe Street, Muncie, IN
1 Bedroom
$545
600 sqft
1 bedroom 1 bath located in Downtown Muncie, IN. Located in the Historic Emily Kimbrough district close to restaurants, shopping, Ball State University and Ivy Tech. All utilities are included (cable/internet not included).

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Thomas Park
1609 W 15th St.
1609 West 15th Street, Muncie, IN
2 Bedrooms
$550
1609 W 15th St.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Orchard Lawn
1727 N Colson Dr.
1727 North Colson Drive, Muncie, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1313 sqft
1727 N Colson Dr. Available 08/01/20 AVALIBLE AUGUST 2020 -- 3 bedroom close to BSU - THERE ARE TENANTS IN THIS UNIT PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY 3 bedroom 2 bath with BONUS room, within walking distance to BSU.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Whitely
1520 E Highland Ave
1520 East Highland Avenue, Muncie, IN
2 Bedrooms
$598
2 bedroom house for sale on contract - This beautiful 2 bedroom home has a living room, kitchen, washer and dryer hook-up, bathroom with tub and shower, front porch, off street parking, back porch. Tenant pays all utilities.
Results within 1 mile of Muncie

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
2103 South Nebo Road - 2
2103 South Nebo Road, Yorktown, IN
2 Bedrooms
$950
1100 sqft
Available July 9th. Spacious 2br 1 ba with office/den, large eat in kitchen and attached garage with a big yard . Water, sewage, trash and lawn care included. More pics as soon as current tenants are moved out.
City Guide for Muncie, IN

Greetings, Hoosiers, and welcome to your Muncie, Indiana apartment hunting headquarters! Situated in central Indiana 60 miles northeast of Indianapolis, Muncie is a manufacturing city of 70,000 that offers up quite a bit more than the typical sights. It’s a growing community and, best of all, features apartments ranging from college student crash pads to spacious luxury units that the entire family can enjoy. Are you ready to join the more than 120,000 proud peeps who call the Muncie metro area home? Then come along with us, because the apartment of your dreams is just a few clicks away… See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Muncie, IN

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Muncie apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

