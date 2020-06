Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1901 N MAPLEWOOD Available 08/08/20 4 Bedroom House on N Maplewood - 1901 N Maplewood is a great 4 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom house! Spacious kitchen for all your cooking needs! Plenty of backyard space for all your outdoor activities! This property has a great layout for you & your family or if you're looking to rent with friends!



Interested in checking it out? Give us a call at 765-289-7618 or email us at leasing@middletownpg.com.



(RLNE3569742)