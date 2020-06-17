All apartments in Muncie
110 East Columbus Avenue
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:53 AM

110 East Columbus Avenue

110 East Columbus Avenue · (765) 336-4915
Location

110 East Columbus Avenue, Muncie, IN 47305
McKinley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $550 · Avail. now

$550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
MONTH OF APRIL FREE if lease signed by March 25, 2020 on this
2 bedroom, 1 bath upstairs unit in a Downtown Muncie duplex.
This unit has been fully remodeled and improved with dual pane windows and high efficiency gas furnace, refinished hardwood floors and new kitchen & bath flooring.
Great downtown location near restaurants, entertainment and bus terminal.
Just a short walk to the Minnetrista Center and River Walk.
Please note: When responding to this add, please include your telephone number so we may call you to schedule a showing.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/110-e-columbus-ave-muncie-in-47305-usa/858f4f3f-29f0-464e-9464-28dad8a647b1 Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE5344908)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 East Columbus Avenue have any available units?
110 East Columbus Avenue has a unit available for $550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Muncie, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Muncie Rent Report.
What amenities does 110 East Columbus Avenue have?
Some of 110 East Columbus Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 East Columbus Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
110 East Columbus Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 East Columbus Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 110 East Columbus Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 110 East Columbus Avenue offer parking?
No, 110 East Columbus Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 110 East Columbus Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 East Columbus Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 East Columbus Avenue have a pool?
No, 110 East Columbus Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 110 East Columbus Avenue have accessible units?
No, 110 East Columbus Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 110 East Columbus Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 110 East Columbus Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
