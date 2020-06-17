110 East Columbus Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils range oven

MONTH OF APRIL FREE if lease signed by March 25, 2020 on this

2 bedroom, 1 bath upstairs unit in a Downtown Muncie duplex.

This unit has been fully remodeled and improved with dual pane windows and high efficiency gas furnace, refinished hardwood floors and new kitchen & bath flooring.

Great downtown location near restaurants, entertainment and bus terminal.

Just a short walk to the Minnetrista Center and River Walk.

Please note: When responding to this add, please include your telephone number so we may call you to schedule a showing.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/110-e-columbus-ave-muncie-in-47305-usa/858f4f3f-29f0-464e-9464-28dad8a647b1 Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE5344908)