Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:10 AM

31 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Merrillville, IN

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1017 W 63rd Ave
1017 West 63rd Avenue, Merrillville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$900
844 sqft
1017 W 63rd Ave Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom Home for Rent in Merrillville - This is a great house with two nice sized bedrooms, a large living room and dining room. Full unfinished basement add an additional 844 sq feet. New roof 2014.
Results within 1 mile of Merrillville

Glen Park

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Glen Park
200 E 50th Ave
200 East 50th Avenue, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$895
1224 sqft
200 E 50th Ave Available 08/04/20 SPECTACULAR OPPORTUNITY FOR YOU! - Coming Soon! A great 3 bedroom brick home with a basement. Lots of space for entertaining friends and family inside and out.
Results within 5 miles of Merrillville

Glen Park

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Glen Park
1024 w 35th place
1024 West 35th Avenue, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$850
1600 sqft
single family - Property Id: 195642 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/195642 Property Id 195642 (RLNE5877673)

Midtown

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Midtown
1768 Van Buren St
1768 Van Buren Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$950
This Home is Rent To Own........This home has been rented BUT we can find you similar home when you qualify!.... Recently renovated 3 bedroom and 1.5 bathroom ranch home is looking for an owner.

Glen Park

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Glen Park
4179 Harrison St
4179 Harrison Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$900
1154 sqft
LARGE HOME WITH EXTRAS! and 1.5 Bathrooms - Amazing home with plenty of living space. Very clean.

Glen Park

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Glen Park
4200 Van Buren St
4200 Van Buren Street, Gary, IN
4 Bedrooms
$900
4200 Van Buren St Available 08/01/20 BRAND NEW HOME UNDER CONSTRUCTION READY SOON! - This home is under construction and will be brand new! When we say new we mean everything is new! This includes electrical, plumbing, furnace, hot water heater,

Pulaski

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Pulaski
2908 Central Drive
2908 Central Drive, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$775
2908 Central Drive Available 08/04/20 RECENTLY REMODELED HOME_CONVENIENT LOCATION! - This home was gutted and rebuilt as a brand new home! When we say new we mean everything was new! This includes electrical, plumbing, roof, furnace, hot water

Westside

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Westside
1026 Matthews St
1026 Matthews Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$775
1026 Matthews St Available 08/03/20 FULLY REMODELED HOME BRAND NEW EVERYTHING JUST 1 YEAR AGO! - This home has been gutted and rebuilt! When we say new we mean everything was new! This includes electrical, plumbing, roof, furnace, hot water heater,

Glen Park

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Glen Park
3325 Connecticut Street
3325 Connecticut Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$775
3325 Connecticut Street Available 08/04/20 RECENTLY REMODELED HOME, ALL NEW INSIDE AND OUT! - This home was completely gutted and rebuilt less then 2 years ago. .

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
10056 Joliet Street
10056 Joliet Street, St. John, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1040 sqft
3 Bedroom Ranch with basement and 2.5 Car Detached Garage available for immediate occupancy to qualifying tenant. First Months Rent, Last Months Rent and Security Deposit are all due at or before lease signing.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
5831 Creekview, Unit 1
5831 Creekview Ct W, Portage, IN
2 Bedrooms
$950
800 sqft
Completely remodeled, open concept Main Level 2 bed 1 bath unit. Kitchen includes appliances and granite counters. Coin Laundry in building Tenant documented monthly income must be a minimum of 3 times monthly rent. One year lease.

Pulaski

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Pulaski
2342 Wisconsin
2342 Wisconsin Street, Gary, IN
4 Bedrooms
$800
BRAND NEWLY REMODELED HOME IS READY FOR YOU! - When we say new we mean everything is new! This includes electrical, plumbing, furnace, hot water heater, fixtures, toilets, sinks, flooring, paint, etc etc.

Westside

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Westside
1140 Durbin St
1140 Durbin Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$825
4 Bedrooms
Ask
BRAND NEW HOME UNDER CONSTRUCTION READY SOON! - When we say new we mean everything is new! This includes electrical, plumbing, furnace, hot water heater, fixtures, toilets, sinks, flooring, paint, etc etc.

1 of 13

Last updated March 12 at 05:00am
1 Unit Available
3344 windy hill Road
3344 Windy Hill Road, Lakes of the Four Seasons, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2412 sqft
Come Check Out This Large Home For Rent~ 4 Bedroom 2 Bath House in LOFS ~ Move-In Ready~ Open Concept Kitchen ~ Large Lower Level Family Room w/Gas Fireplace ~ All Appliances Remain~ Pets Allowed w/Deposit~ A Nice Place to Live w/Many Amenities ~

Pulaski

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Pulaski
2754 Central Drive
2754 Central Drive, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$775
2754 Central Drive Available 08/03/20 RECENTLY REMODELED HOME! - YOUR NEW HOME HAS BEEN COMPLETELY GUTTED ABD REBUILT A YEAR AGO! Everything has been redone and in newer condition.
Results within 10 miles of Merrillville
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated May 28 at 05:09pm
3 Units Available
Sherwood Lake Apartments
801 Sherwood Lake Dr, Schererville, IN
1 Bedroom
$920
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This modern, upscale community is also smoke free and pet-friendly. On-site amenities include a playground, clubhouse, dog park and grill area. Granite countertops, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry provided.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 06:36am
1 Unit Available
Hills Of Aberdeen
247 Marcliffe Dr, Valparaiso, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,010
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Hills of Aberdeen Apartment community is nestled within the golf course of the prestigious Aberdeen development, providing as close to a private home as apartment living can offer.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
6413 Jackson Avenue
6413 Jackson Avenue, Hammond, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
950 sqft
6413 Jackson Avenue is a single-family home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom located in Hammond, IN. The total square footage is 950 and this home was built in 1923.

Brunswick

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Brunswick
567 Dallas St
567 Dallas Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$825
567 Dallas St Available 07/16/20 BEAUTIFUL HOME FOR RENT! - This is a beautiful 3 bedroom home with a large basement with plenty of space for your family to grow in. This home has just been updated so in fantastic condition.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Gary
837 Buchanan St
837 Buchanan Street, Gary, IN
4 Bedrooms
$875
837 Buchanan St Available 07/13/20 RECENTLY REMODELED HOME_CONVENIENT LOCATION! - This home was completely gutted and rebuilt.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ambridge Mann
301 Hayes St
301 Hayes Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$825
301 Hayes St Available 08/04/20 Recently Remodeled Great Brick Home in a Great Neighborhood - Beautiful clean home with new updates throughout! This home was just rebuilt and remodeled 2 years ago.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
6333 Nevada Avenue
6333 Nevada Avenue, Hammond, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1089 sqft
6333 Nevada Avenue is a single-family home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom located in Hammond, IN. The total square footage is 1,089 and this home was built in 1957. This home is complete with kitchen appliances and a private yard.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1720 Inner Cir.
1720 Inner Circle, Munster, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1850 sqft
Very clean and well-maintained 4 bedrooms 2 bath BiLevel. As you enter the spacious foyer area and head to the L Shaped Living Room and Dining Room take a look at the stunning Oak Floors.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
2466 Odell St
2466 Odell Street, Portage, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2240 sqft
Large 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with full finished basement. Large garage and fenced back yard. This spacious ranch with basement is situated in a quiet neighborhood.

July 2020 Merrillville Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Merrillville Rent Report. Merrillville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Merrillville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Merrillville rents declined slightly over the past month

Merrillville rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Merrillville stand at $980 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,153 for a two-bedroom. Merrillville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Chicago Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Merrillville, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Chicago metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,459, while one-bedrooms go for $1,240.
    • Waukegan has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,021, while one-bedrooms go for $867.
    • Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents fell 0.6% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents rose 0.7% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Merrillville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Merrillville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Merrillville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Indiana have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.7% in Fort Wayne and 1.2% in Indianapolis.
    • Merrillville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,153 is slightly below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Merrillville's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Columbus also saw an increase of 0.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Merrillville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Merrillville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Chicago
    $1,100
    $1,290
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Aurora
    $1,130
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    -1.4%
    Joliet
    $970
    $1,140
    -0.1%
    1.5%
    Naperville
    $1,500
    $1,760
    0
    -0.6%
    Elgin
    $1,000
    $1,180
    0
    0.8%
    Waukegan
    $870
    $1,020
    0.2%
    2.3%
    Hammond
    $850
    $1,000
    0
    0.7%
    Arlington Heights
    $1,240
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    -3%
    Evanston
    $1,320
    $1,550
    -0.6%
    -1.4%
    Schaumburg
    $1,440
    $1,690
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    Bolingbrook
    $1,300
    $1,530
    -0.2%
    -1.6%
    Palatine
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    0.9%
    Des Plaines
    $990
    $1,160
    -1%
    0.4%
    Wheaton
    $1,290
    $1,510
    -0.7%
    0.8%
    Hoffman Estates
    $1,090
    $1,280
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Oak Park
    $860
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Lombard
    $1,340
    $1,580
    -0.3%
    -2.6%
    Buffalo Grove
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.1%
    -1.2%
    Carol Stream
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Romeoville
    $1,610
    $1,900
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Wheeling
    $1,150
    $1,350
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Calumet City
    $870
    $1,030
    0
    0.4%
    Merrillville
    $980
    $1,150
    -0.2%
    1.5%
    Glendale Heights
    $1,150
    $1,360
    -0.4%
    2.9%
    St. Charles
    $1,290
    $1,510
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Woodridge
    $1,200
    $1,410
    0
    -2.3%
    Gurnee
    $1,210
    $1,430
    -1.2%
    -5.2%
    Chicago Heights
    $920
    $1,080
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Lansing
    $830
    $980
    0
    -2.8%
    Vernon Hills
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.8%
    0.2%
    Woodstock
    $980
    $1,160
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Westmont
    $1,310
    $1,540
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    Zion
    $900
    $1,060
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Rolling Meadows
    $1,280
    $1,510
    -0.6%
    1.3%
    Lisle
    $1,230
    $1,450
    -0.6%
    1.5%
    Park Forest
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Richton Park
    $1,060
    $1,250
    0
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

