31 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Merrillville, IN

July 2020 Merrillville Rent Report Welcome to the July 2020 Merrillville Rent Report. Merrillville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Merrillville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Merrillville rents declined slightly over the past month Merrillville rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Merrillville stand at $980 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,153 for a two-bedroom. Merrillville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

Rents rising across the Chicago Metro Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Merrillville, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Chicago metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro. Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,459, while one-bedrooms go for $1,240.

Waukegan has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,021, while one-bedrooms go for $867.

Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents fell 0.6% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents rose 0.7% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

Merrillville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide As rents have increased slightly in Merrillville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Merrillville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country. Although rents across cities in Indiana have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.7% in Fort Wayne and 1.2% in Indianapolis.

Merrillville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,153 is slightly below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.

While Merrillville's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Columbus also saw an increase of 0.9%.

Renters will find more reasonable prices in Merrillville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Merrillville.

City Median 1BR Rent Median 2BR Rent M/M Rent Growth Y/Y Rent Growth Chicago $1,100 $1,290 -0.2% 0.1% Aurora $1,130 $1,320 -0.2% -1.4% Joliet $970 $1,140 -0.1% 1.5% Naperville $1,500 $1,760 0 -0.6% Elgin $1,000 $1,180 0 0.8% Waukegan $870 $1,020 0.2% 2.3% Hammond $850 $1,000 0 0.7% Arlington Heights $1,240 $1,460 -0.4% -3% Evanston $1,320 $1,550 -0.6% -1.4% Schaumburg $1,440 $1,690 -0.4% 0.2% Bolingbrook $1,300 $1,530 -0.2% -1.6% Palatine $1,180 $1,390 0 0.9% Des Plaines $990 $1,160 -1% 0.4% Wheaton $1,290 $1,510 -0.7% 0.8% Hoffman Estates $1,090 $1,280 -0.2% -0.5% Oak Park $860 $1,010 -0.1% 2.4% Lombard $1,340 $1,580 -0.3% -2.6% Buffalo Grove $1,350 $1,590 -0.1% -1.2% Carol Stream $1,180 $1,390 0.1% 1.6% Romeoville $1,610 $1,900 -0.6% -1% Wheeling $1,150 $1,350 0.1% 0.9% Calumet City $870 $1,030 0 0.4% Merrillville $980 $1,150 -0.2% 1.5% Glendale Heights $1,150 $1,360 -0.4% 2.9% St. Charles $1,290 $1,510 -0.1% 0.5% Woodridge $1,200 $1,410 0 -2.3% Gurnee $1,210 $1,430 -1.2% -5.2% Chicago Heights $920 $1,080 0.1% 0.6% Lansing $830 $980 0 -2.8% Vernon Hills $1,350 $1,590 -0.8% 0.2% Woodstock $980 $1,160 0.1% 1.1% Westmont $1,310 $1,540 -0.9% -0.8% Zion $900 $1,060 0.1% 1.5% Rolling Meadows $1,280 $1,510 -0.6% 1.3% Lisle $1,230 $1,450 -0.6% 1.5% Park Forest $1,000 $1,170 0.1% 1.4% Richton Park $1,060 $1,250 0 0.9% See More

Methodology - Recent Updates:

Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

Methodology:

Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

Read more about our methodology here.

About Rent Reports:

Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.