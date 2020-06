Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Apartment For Rent Lawrenceburg Indiana - Property Id: 75957



Are you looking for a spacious 2 bedroom and 1 bath apartment. This property comes with a nice deck on the back, along with off street parking. Great location close to restaurant's , Lawrenceburg schools & also Greendale school districts. 20 minutes to Greater Cincinnati Airport. SORRY NO PETS. So if you are interested in looking at the apartment , please go to turbotenant.com & fill out a application.Thanks for looking.

No Pets Allowed



