/
/
lawrenceburg
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM
6 Apartments for rent in Lawrenceburg, IN📍
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 01:05pm
4 Units Available
Tuscany Bay
100 River Road, Lawrenceburg, IN
2 Bedrooms
$899
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$999
1180 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tuscany Bay in Lawrenceburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 12:06pm
2 Units Available
Tuscany Bay
100 River Dr, Lawrenceburg, IN
2 Bedrooms
$663
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$950
1180 sqft
Traditional family homes in Lawrenceburg, just north of Route 50. Air conditioning, carpets, ceiling fans, walk-in closets and garbage disposal. On-site swimming pool, playground and gym. Pet-friendly.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
511 Main St
511 Main Street, Lawrenceburg, IN
2 Bedrooms
$850
995 sqft
Apartment For Rent Lawrenceburg Indiana - Property Id: 75957 Are you looking for a spacious 2 bedroom and 1 bath apartment. This property comes with a nice deck on the back, along with off street parking.
Results within 10 miles of Lawrenceburg
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 04:37pm
Sayler Park
1 Unit Available
7043 Gracely Drive
7043 Gracely Drive, Cincinnati, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1155 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
Harrison
1 Unit Available
201 Park Avenue - 16
201 Park Avenue, Harrison, OH
Studio
$525
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Super cute efficiency apartment available to move in right away. No Smoking. Owner pays heat, water and trash. No Pets. Security Deposit the same as 1 months rent. Call (513) 236-1595 with questions or to set a showing.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
Harrison
1 Unit Available
201 Park Avenue - 7
201 Park Ave, Harrison, OH
Studio
$475
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
STUDIO Large building with 16 Efficiency, 1 Bedroom units. Heat, water and trash provided. Professionally managed building. Laundry facilities in building.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Lawrenceburg, the median rent is $492 for a studio, $574 for a 1-bedroom, $754 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,054 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Lawrenceburg, check out our monthly Lawrenceburg Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Lawrenceburg area include Gateway Community and Technical College, Cincinnati State Technical and Community College, University of Cincinnati-Main Campus, University of Cincinnati-Blue Ash College, and Union Institute & University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lawrenceburg from include Cincinnati, Middletown, Mason, Fairfield, and Hamilton.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Cincinnati, OHMiddletown, OHMason, OHFairfield, OHHamilton, OHMiamisburg, OHFlorence, KYCovington, KYLebanon, OHOxford, OHBlue Ash, OHLoveland, OH
Newport, KYMilford, OHForest Park, OHBeckett Ridge, OHErlanger, KYSpringboro, OHElsmere, KYKenwood, OHNorth Vernon, INBellevue, KYCold Spring, KYFort Wright, KY