Last updated July 7 2020 at 4:24 AM

112 North Lake Street - 1, Apt 1

112 N Lake St · (574) 307-8477
Location

112 N Lake St, Lakeville, IN 46536

Price and availability

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
UPDATED PICTURES COMING SOON! THIS IS A FUTURE RENTAL.

1 bedroom, 1 bath cute apartment located right off the highway in Lakeville. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and trash service. Landscaping and snow plowing of parking spots will be provided.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 North Lake Street - 1, Apt 1 have any available units?
112 North Lake Street - 1, Apt 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeville, IN.
Is 112 North Lake Street - 1, Apt 1 currently offering any rent specials?
112 North Lake Street - 1, Apt 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 North Lake Street - 1, Apt 1 pet-friendly?
No, 112 North Lake Street - 1, Apt 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeville.
Does 112 North Lake Street - 1, Apt 1 offer parking?
Yes, 112 North Lake Street - 1, Apt 1 offers parking.
Does 112 North Lake Street - 1, Apt 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 North Lake Street - 1, Apt 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 North Lake Street - 1, Apt 1 have a pool?
No, 112 North Lake Street - 1, Apt 1 does not have a pool.
Does 112 North Lake Street - 1, Apt 1 have accessible units?
No, 112 North Lake Street - 1, Apt 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 112 North Lake Street - 1, Apt 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 North Lake Street - 1, Apt 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 112 North Lake Street - 1, Apt 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 112 North Lake Street - 1, Apt 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
