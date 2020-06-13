41 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Lafayette, IN

Apartment List
Finding an apartment in Lafayette that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
9 Units Available
Bradford Place
3224 S 9th St, Lafayette, IN
1 Bedroom
$655
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
1100 sqft
Quiet community with one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments. Air conditioning and washer/dryer hookups. Private balcony/patio. Bike storage and pool on site. Easy access to Highway 52.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
41 Units Available
Overture Flats
110 Opus Ln, Lafayette, IN
1 Bedroom
$895
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1279 sqft
Never-lived-in apartments feature in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops. Amenities include a pool with sundeck, 24-hour gym and valet trash service. On SR 26 just off I-65, close to many shops and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
1 Unit Available
Copper Gate Apartments
3140 Coppergate Circle, Lafayette, IN
1 Bedroom
$786
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious and affordable, let Copper Gate be your new home! Residents will also enjoy an on-site Headstart Center, an outdoor pool, a state-of-the-art fitness center & more! Our 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms include updated kitchen cabinets & countertops, an

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Centennial
1 Unit Available
703 North Street
703 North Street, Lafayette, IN
3 Bedrooms
$850
1500 sqft
703 North Street Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom townhome in the heart of downtown! - Beautiful 3 bedroom. Newer flooring, beautiful white cabinets, open concept with built in cabinets in dining area.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
St. Lawrence McAllister
1 Unit Available
2107 North 19th Street
2107 North 19th Street, Lafayette, IN
3 Bedrooms
$900
1312 sqft
2107 North 19th Street Available 09/01/20 Newly REMODELED!!!! Spacious 3bd/1bth single family house, quiet neighborhood! - NEWLY renovated LARGE 3bed/1bath close to downtown. Its located on the bus-line for anyone looking to save on gas.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2840 Plaza Lane
2840 Plaza Lane, Lafayette, IN
1 Bedroom
$700
725 sqft
2840 Plaza Lane Available 08/15/20 - (RLNE4095919)

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2844 Plaza Court
2844 Plaza Court, Lafayette, IN
2 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
2844 Plaza Court Available 07/01/20 2 BEDROOM DUPLEX IN HIGHLY DESIRABLE WHITE PINES - 2 bed, 2 bath duplex on Lafayette's south side. Vinyl floors and carpeting. Washer and dryer in unit. Tenant pays electric and water/sewage.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
St. Lawrence McAllister
1 Unit Available
2100 Underwood Street
2100 Underwood Street, Lafayette, IN
2 Bedrooms
$700
1004 sqft
2100 Underwood Street Available 08/01/20 Cute 2 bedroom home! Must see! - This house is super cute. 2 bedroom/ 1 bath. Great yard and close to lots of shopping and restaurants. Give us a call today! (RLNE5059821)

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
St. Lawrence McAllister
1 Unit Available
2333 North 19th Street
2333 North 19th Street, Lafayette, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,050
2000 sqft
2333 North 19th Street Available 08/15/20 2-Story House, 4Bed/2Bath with LargeYard, Garage, Washer/Dryer hook ups.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Perrin
1 Unit Available
1704 Rainey St
1704 Rainey Street, Lafayette, IN
3 Bedrooms
$950
1475 sqft
Updated 3 Bedroom Family Home with Yard - This spacious, two story house is perfect for a family looking for a new home! Includes a bonus room, large backyard, back deck, washer/dryer hookups, and off-street parking.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Perrin
1 Unit Available
710 N 18th Street
710 North 18th Street, Lafayette, IN
1 Bedroom
$625
Cute 1 Bedroom Near Market Square! - Enjoy an adorable 1 bedroom near shopping, groceries, and Downtown Lafayette. This apartment has washer/dryer included. Tenant is responsible for electric and a flat water fee. (RLNE5808693)

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1933 Salem
1933 Salem Street, Lafayette, IN
2 Bedrooms
$750
1st Floor apartment - (RLNE5787626)

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Centennial
1 Unit Available
715 North 4th Street - 8
715 N 4th St, Lafayette, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
650 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment Conveniently located right next to Old U.S. 231, this house is close to the main roads and has easy access to the major bus lines that run to Purdue. This home is located just across the bridge in Lafayette.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:32pm
Historic Jefferson
1 Unit Available
1015 Elizabeth St
1015 Elizabeth Street, Lafayette, IN
3 Bedrooms
$850
1230 sqft
Large 3 bedroom 1 bath located downtown Lafayette. Huge eat in kitchen, washer dryer hookups, covered patio and fenced in back yard. Give us a call today to set up a viewing. We do require tenants to have residential liability insurance.

1 of 5

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2107 Central St.
2107 Central Avenue, Lafayette, IN
2 Bedrooms
$850
816 sqft
Hidden Gem! Updated 2 bedroom 1 bath! - 2 bedroom 1 bath house centrally located in Lafayette. There is a basement, fenced in yard, concrete patio and a shed. The home is furnished with a stove, refrigerator and washer and dryer.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Lincoln
1 Unit Available
1001 Fannon Dr - 1
1001 Fannon Drive, Lafayette, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1200 sqft
3 Bedroom Townhouse Just minutes from campus and right beside the Bronze Loop bus line, Fannon Townhouses are conveniently located close to Purdue's campus and downtown Lafayette, as well.

1 of 16

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
127 Washington Street
127 Washington Street, Lafayette, IN
2 Bedrooms
$825
Newly Renovated Adorable 2-Bedroom House! - This adorable home received a makeover recently making it perfect to move in right away! Enjoy all new flooring and paint, washer/dryer in unit, a back deck, one-car garage, and fenced-in front yard.
Results within 1 mile of Lafayette

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
218 South Grant Street - 1
218 S Grant St, West Lafayette, IN
1 Bedroom
$895
450 sqft
Ashley Manor is half a block from Krannert Business School! It has large 1 bedroom apartments with walk-in closets. The kitchens come with refrigerators, stoves, and microwaves. The remodeled units have dishwashers and washer/dryers in unit.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
209 North Street - 6
209 North St, West Lafayette, IN
Studio
$900
350 sqft
Studio Apartment Just a 5 minute walk to Wilmeth Active Learning Center (WALC), this studio apartment is situated right in the heart of Chauncey Village. The units include full bathrooms, off-street parking, central air, and ceiling fans.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
New Chauncey
1 Unit Available
434 N Grant Street #3
434 North Grant Street, West Lafayette, IN
2 Bedrooms
$950
Unit #3 Available 08/07/20 Great 2 bed 2 bath minutes to Purdue - Property Id: 291968 Self-contained free standing unit in a great campus location. Newer flooring, kitchen cabinets and countertops. Nice unit. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
201 Northwestern Avenue - 14
201 Northwestern Avenue, West Lafayette, IN
Studio
$1,150
350 sqft
Remodeled summer of 2019! New flooring, lighting, cabinets, stone counter tops, and stainless steel appliances! Plus the apartment features vaulted ceiling with skylight and a balcony off of the main living space.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
135 South River Road - 401
135 South River Road, West Lafayette, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,050
588 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom Apartment Our most coveted apartments yet… The variety of layouts in Linwood Apartments lets renters choose if they want to live alone or with up to 4 friends. There is also a washer and a dryer in every unit.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
New Chauncey
1 Unit Available
427 North Chauncey Avenue - 5
427 Chauncey Avenue, West Lafayette, IN
Studio
$725
300 sqft
Studio Apartment, bathroom remodeled 2014 These studios are a 5 minute walk to Electrical Engineering on a social street just off campus.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
201 Northwestern Avenue - 7
201 Northwestern Ave, West Lafayette, IN
Studio
$930
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Village Center apartments are in the heart of Chauncey Village, just above Einstein Bagels and one block from the Purdue Memorial Union (PMU). These luxury apartments offer high ceilings, balconies, and central air conditioning.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Lafayette, IN

Finding an apartment in Lafayette that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

