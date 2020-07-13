45 Apartments for rent in Lafayette, IN with parking

The ‘Boilermaker’ is the perfect blend of two spirits in one: beer and whiskey. Lafayette, Indiana–the city where Boilermakers are born and made thanks to Purdue University– is also the perfect blend of two spirits in one: Midwestern railroad history and one very cool college town vibe. Other than being chock full of bars that serve up possibly the most hangover-inducing cocktail known to man, Lafayette was once a major railroad industry hub and now along with the adjoining town of West Lafayette, makes up an undeniably quirky Indiana locale that is home to college students, graduates and families alike. See more