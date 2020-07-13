Apartment List
45 Apartments for rent in Lafayette, IN with parking

45 Apartments for rent in Lafayette, IN with parking

Verified

1 of 14

32 Units Available
$
32 Units Available
Overture Flats
110 Opus Ln, Lafayette, IN
1 Bedroom
$895
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1279 sqft
Never-lived-in apartments feature in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops. Amenities include a pool with sundeck, 24-hour gym and valet trash service. On SR 26 just off I-65, close to many shops and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 26

5 Units Available
5 Units Available
Bradford Place
3224 S 9th St, Lafayette, IN
1 Bedroom
$715
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$980
1100 sqft
Quiet community with one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments. Air conditioning and washer/dryer hookups. Private balcony/patio. Bike storage and pool on site. Easy access to Highway 52.

1 of 17

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1407 Potomac
1407 Potomac Avenue, Lafayette, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
768 sqft
Super Cute 3 Bedroom House with Large Fenced-in Yard! - This home is absolutely adorable! This is perfect for a small family with children and a dog as it features 3 bedrooms and a large fenced-in yard! It is centrally located in Lafayette in a

1 of 13

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
529 Wellington Court
529 Wellington Court, Lafayette, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1410 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex available for rent! This home offers an amazing open floor plan that is great for entertaining! Enormous living room with a cozy fireplace and vaulted ceilings! Den on the second floor that can be used as an

1 of 7

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
St. Lawrence McAllister
2333 North 19th Street
2333 North 19th Street, Lafayette, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,050
2000 sqft
2333 North 19th Street Available 08/15/20 2-Story House, 4Bed/2Bath with LargeYard, Garage, Washer/Dryer hook ups.

1 of 15

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Centennial
715 North 4th Street - 8
715 N 4th St, Lafayette, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
650 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment Conveniently located right next to Old U.S. 231, this house is close to the main roads and has easy access to the major bus lines that run to Purdue. This home is located just across the bridge in Lafayette.

1 of 19

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Lincoln
1001 Fannon Dr - 1
1001 Fannon Drive, Lafayette, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1200 sqft
3 Bedroom Townhouse Just minutes from campus and right beside the Bronze Loop bus line, Fannon Townhouses are conveniently located close to Purdue's campus and downtown Lafayette, as well.

1 of 16

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
127 Washington Street
127 Washington Street, Lafayette, IN
2 Bedrooms
$825
Newly Renovated Adorable 2-Bedroom House! - This adorable home received a makeover recently making it perfect to move in right away! Enjoy all new flooring and paint, washer/dryer in unit, a back deck, one-car garage, and fenced-in front yard.

1 of 11

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
2845 Plaza Court
2845 Plaza Court, Lafayette, IN
2 Bedrooms
$755
900 sqft
2845 Plaza Court Available 09/15/20 2 bed 2 bath duplex with washer and dryers. - Open concept 2 bed 2 bath single level apartment with in unit washer and dryer and dishwasher. Application required must pass background check and credit check.

1 of 30

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1312 S. 3rd Street
1312 South 3rd Street, Lafayette, IN
2 Bedrooms
$925
900 sqft
1312 S. 3rd Street Available 07/27/20 Great 2 Bedroom Home with Garage and Brand New Privacy Fence - This home features hardwood floors, central air, large yard with brand new privacy fence and 2 car garage with openers.
Results within 1 mile of Lafayette

1 of 15

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
218 South Grant Street - 6
218 S Grant St, West Lafayette, IN
1 Bedroom
$795
450 sqft
Ashley Manor is half a block from Krannert Business School! It has large 1 bedroom apartments with walk-in closets. The kitchens come with refrigerators, stoves, and microwaves. The remodeled units have dishwashers and washer/dryers in unit.

1 of 9

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
2800 Linda Lane
2800 Linda Lane, West Lafayette, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1833 sqft
Very nice home in West Lafayette schools offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, separate living room and Family room. Large eat-in kitchen and huge laundry room. Large yard and shed for storage. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance.

1 of 4

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
New Chauncey
918 N Chauncey
918 Chauncey Avenue, West Lafayette, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1100 sqft
918 N Chauncey Available 07/15/20 Three bedroom House - This spacious three bedroom house is located in West Lafayette School District and is very close to Purdue! Inside you can find three bedrooms, one bathroom, original hardwood floors, a

1 of 8

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
201 Northwestern Avenue - 14
201 Northwestern Avenue, West Lafayette, IN
Studio
$1,150
350 sqft
Remodeled summer of 2019! New flooring, lighting, cabinets, stone counter tops, and stainless steel appliances! Plus the apartment features vaulted ceiling with skylight and a balcony off of the main living space.

1 of 11

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
135 South River Road - 401
135 South River Road, West Lafayette, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,050
588 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom Apartment Our most coveted apartments yet… The variety of layouts in Linwood Apartments lets renters choose if they want to live alone or with up to 4 friends. There is also a washer and a dryer in every unit.

1 of 4

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
New Chauncey
427 North Chauncey Avenue - 5
427 Chauncey Avenue, West Lafayette, IN
Studio
$725
300 sqft
Studio Apartment, bathroom remodeled 2014 These studios are a 5 minute walk to Electrical Engineering on a social street just off campus.

1 of 9

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
201 Northwestern Avenue - 7
201 Northwestern Ave, West Lafayette, IN
Studio
$930
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Village Center apartments are in the heart of Chauncey Village, just above Einstein Bagels and one block from the Purdue Memorial Union (PMU). These luxury apartments offer high ceilings, balconies, and central air conditioning.

1 of 14

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
218 South Grant Street - 2
218 South Grant Street, West Lafayette, IN
1 Bedroom
$895
475 sqft
Ashley Manor is half a block from Krannert Business School! It has large 1 bedroom apartments with walk-in closets. The kitchens come with refrigerators, stoves, and microwaves. The remodeled units have dishwashers and washer/dryers in unit.

1 of 2

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
422 South Grant Street - 2
422 South Grant Street, West Lafayette, IN
1 Bedroom
$425
900 sqft
Individual Lease a male student in a 4 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment.

1 of 17

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
105 E. Columbia ST - 6
105 E Columbia St, West Lafayette, IN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1000 sqft
4 Bedroom Apartment Columbia Point certainly has plenty to brag about when it comes to location (one block from Chauncey, perfect for students in any major at Purdue), Columbia Point also features unique floor plan options with 3-Bed/2-Baths,

1 of 9

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
214 Pierce Street - 4
214 Pierce St, West Lafayette, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
400 sqft
Look no further! This multi-unit house is in the perfect location for students, situated right next to a popular park, and is only a block from Krannert. It contains a few 1bed/1bath and 2bed/1bath units.

1 of 4

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
218 Pierce Street - 1
218 Pierce St, West Lafayette, IN
1 Bedroom
$775
350 sqft
1 Bedroom Apartment. Utilities covered in rent are electric, water, sewer, and trash. Located in a nice, quiet location that is just steps from Chauncey Mall and Krannert.

1 of 17

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
105 E. Columbia ST - 2
105 East Columbia Street, West Lafayette, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1000 sqft
4 Bedroom Apartment Columbia Point certainly has plenty to brag about when it comes to location (one block from Chauncey, perfect for students in any major at Purdue), Columbia Point also features unique floor plan options with 3-Bed/2-Baths,

1 of 8

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
209 North Street - 1
209 North St, West Lafayette, IN
Studio
$925
350 sqft
Studio Apartment Just a 5 minute walk to Wilmeth Active Learning Center (WALC), this studio apartment is situated right in the heart of Chauncey Village. The units include full bathrooms, off-street parking, central air, and ceiling fans.
City Guide for Lafayette, IN

The ‘Boilermaker’ is the perfect blend of two spirits in one: beer and whiskey. Lafayette, Indiana–the city where Boilermakers are born and made thanks to Purdue University– is also the perfect blend of two spirits in one: Midwestern railroad history and one very cool college town vibe. Other than being chock full of bars that serve up possibly the most hangover-inducing cocktail known to man, Lafayette was once a major railroad industry hub and now along with the adjoining town of West Lafayette, makes up an undeniably quirky Indiana locale that is home to college students, graduates and families alike. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Lafayette, IN

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lafayette apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

