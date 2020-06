Amenities

You will love the amenities and community feel of the newly built JCF Residences at Wildcat Creek!!! Conveniently located just off of Markland and Park and close to The Downtown District, shops and plenty of restaurants. Lawn care & snow removal provided, fully applianced, pet friendly, walking trails and off street parking. What more can you ask for!?! Introductory rates for one bedrooms starting at $695/mo. Introductory rates for 2 bedrooms starting at $795/mo. $300 deposit.