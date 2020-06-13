Apartment List
/
hammond
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:33 AM

136 Apartments for rent in Hammond, IN with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Douglas Pointe
5525 Hyles Blvd, Hammond, IN
1 Bedroom
$849
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Douglas Street and Fayette Street. Newly constructed, spacious apartment homes with all major kitchen appliances, patios/balconies and garbage disposals. Community offers 24-hour gym, maintenance and a clubhouse.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1225 Cherry Street
1225 Cherry Street, Hammond, IN
2 Bedrooms
$950
852 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom house - Come check out this Cozy 2 bedroom home located in beautiful South Hammond. Located near 80/94 for easy expressway access. This home has Laminate flooring throughout. Beautiful front porch to enjoy the summer nights.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
657 Sibley St
657 Sibley Street, Hammond, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
657 Sibley Street Hammond, IN 46324
Results within 1 mile of Hammond

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
8034 Howard Avenue
8034 Howard Avenue, Munster, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1152 sqft
RANCH home featuring 3 Bedrooms and 1 bathroom located just a few houses away from a cul-de-sac. REMODELED KITCHEN and BATHROOM! Beautiful hardwood floors in living room and throughout bedrooms. Large Living Room window with lots of natural light.

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
East Side
1 Unit Available
3655 E 98TH ST 2W 2W
3655 East 98th Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
Restored 2 Bedroom, 2 Living room - Property Id: 235292 A newly restored 2 living room, 2 bedroom apartment. Contains spacious kitchen with 2 flag stone countertops, large pantry, and plenty of space for cooking and kitchen utensils.

1 of 10

Last updated May 4 at 10:35am
Hollywood
1 Unit Available
3628 177th Street
3628 177th Street, Lansing, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1230 sqft
Clean property, all appliances in great working condition, in house washer dryer, central heating and cooling. Located in a quiet street. Spacious bedrooms and closet. Great deck can be used to grill and enjoy some outdoor time.
Results within 5 miles of Hammond
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South Shore
1 Unit Available
7263 S Coles
7263 S Coles Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two- and three-bedroom apartments located by the waterfront. Pet-friendly, with hardwood flooring, recent renovations, some paid utilities and on-site laundry. Section 8 accepted for these units.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:41am
Contact for Availability
Ginger Ridge Apartments
1954 Memorial Dr, Calumet City, IL
1 Bedroom
$745
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1427 sqft
Welcome to your new home! We look forward to you experiencing a place like no other - in a community that you would be proud to call home. Cozy up on the sofa in one of our spacious apartment homes.

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Shore
1 Unit Available
7515 S Phillips Ave 2S
7515 South Phillips Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1800 sqft
2nd Floor X-Large 2, 3 or 4 Bed Apt. Avail Feb. 1 - Property Id: 143217 Sun Filled 2nd Floor Massive Apartment, Officially a 2 bedroom, but could be easily a 4 Bedroom/1 Bath.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
South Shore
1 Unit Available
7337 South South Shore Drive
7337 South South Shore Drive, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
740 sqft
This is a stunning location with unobstructed views of Lake Michigan as far as the eyes can see from both the kitchen, bedroom, and living room, its BEAUTIFUL.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Pullman
1 Unit Available
9625 South Woodlawn Avenue
9625 South Woodlawn Avenue, Chicago, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1720 sqft
Come see this lovely refreshed 4-bedroom Burnside home. Hardwood floors throughout Bedrooms and main living area. A Beautiful Rental Property you do not want to miss out on.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
17927 School Street
17927 School Street, Lansing, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1129 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 bath newly rehabbed ranch house. 1.5 car Garage. New Stainless Steel appliances. New washer and dryer. A lot of kitchen cabinet space. The house has a deck and a fenced yard. Close to highways, schools, and shopping areas.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
South Shore
1 Unit Available
7136 South Yates Boulevard Unit 2S
7136 South Yates Boulevard, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1500 sqft
Enjoy an extra large 3bd + 2ba unit with in-unit washer dryer! This apartment features: **Large living room, with dining area, perfect for entertaining! **3 bedrooms **2 full bathrooms **Stainless steel appliances **W/D in unit **Plenty of Storage

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
9735 Wildwood Court
9735 Wildwood Court, Highland, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1300 sqft
MAINTENANCE FREE & conveniently located off 45th, this FIRST FLOOR condo will be ready for occupancy JUNE 1st! Condo features 2 beds, 2 bath, IN-UNIT LAUNDRY, eat-in kitchen with all appliances, a PATIO outside the sliding glass doors, plenty of

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
South Chicago
1 Unit Available
9234 S HOUSTON AV, UNIT 2
9234 South Houston Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1020 sqft
– Newly remodeled 3-bedroom / 2-bathroom apartment in South Chicago – Unit boasts hardwood floors throughout, fresh paint, and high ceilings – Kitchen includes brand new stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher, and white cabinetry –

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
South Chicago
1 Unit Available
8623 S Manistee
8623 South Manistee Avenue, Chicago, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,600
1600 sqft
Its very beautiful spacious (1600sqft )and recently renovated single family home, located in very safe , quite and friendly neighborhood. It designed with privacy factor in mind with separate doors and kitchen on both floors.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
South Shore
1 Unit Available
2772 East 75th Street
2772 E 75th St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
This stunning 2 bedroom 2 bath, Lakefront condo was recently remodeled. It is freshly painted with 2 brand new bathrooms, new flooring, lighting and kitchen appliances.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Calumet Heights
1 Unit Available
2156 E 93rd St
2156 East 93rd Street, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$925
Spacious 3 bed apartment. Newly remodeled bath, spacious closets, roomy living room, minutes from the expressway, restaurants, stores, public transportation and more. pets are also welcomed... Available immediately , APPLIANCES, AND HARDWOOD FLOORS.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
8750 Harrison Avenue
8750 Harrison Avenue, Munster, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1438 sqft
Rare find hits the market. It's been a while since one of the larger 2 bedroom 2 bath units have come on the market in this building. Both bedrooms the living/dining rooms AND the foyer are really nice size rooms.

1 of 10

Last updated July 24 at 10:22pm
Calumet Heights
1 Unit Available
2605 East 92nd Street
2605 East 92nd Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1000 sqft
***2 BDRM / HARDWOOD FLOORS / RECENTLY UPDATED BATH / PRIVATE LAUNDRY ROOM /GARAGE*** - 2 Bedroom - First floor unit - Recently Updated - Modern Floor Plan - Hardwood Floors - Shared garage - Pet Friendly - Professionally Managed
Results within 10 miles of Hammond
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Washington Park
1 Unit Available
5300 S Michigan Ave
5300 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,105
975 sqft
Studio, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments conveniently located on CTA Red and Green Lines in heart of Chicago's Washington Park area. Enjoy hardwood floors, ceiling fans, kitchen appliances, patio/balcony. Easy access to I-90/I-94, shopping, schools.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South Shore
1 Unit Available
6748 S Blackstone
6748 S Blackstone Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
749 sqft
This newly rehabbed property is located near the 67th Street Metra. Units feature granite countertops, free heating and either a balcony or patio. This community accepts Section 8.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South Shore
1 Unit Available
1748 E 71st
1748 E 71st Pl, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$790
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated between E 72nd St and E 71st St. Recently renovated apartments with on-site laundry and Wi-Fi. Some bills are paid as part of the rental agreement.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Greater Grand Crossing
1 Unit Available
6700 S Indiana Avenue
6700 S Indiana Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$935
675 sqft
Convenient to I-94 and the Chicago Skyway toll road. Also close to King Drive Station and 63rd Street Station. Apartments are fitted with intercoms and hardwood floors. Convenient on-site laundry.
City Guide for Hammond, IN

Greetings, gents and lassies, and welcome to your Hammond, Indiana apartment hunting headquarters! Conveniently located on the southern shores of Lake Michigan just 20 miles from the Chicago Loop, Hammond is a popular residential destination for leasers in the market for Chicagoland dwellings without having to pay typical Chicagoland prices. Hammond features a variety of rentals ranging from basic studios to spacious luxury lofts.

Having trouble with Craigslist Hammond? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Hammond, IN

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Hammond renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

