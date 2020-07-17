Amenities

214 New Street* Available 08/14/20 Large 4 Bedroom Single Family Home In Goshen! - This 4 Bedroom 1 Bath home offers a large Living Room and Formal Dining Room. The home still has the original moldings and tall ceilings. There is a nice sized Laundry Room, an unfinished Basement , AND a 1-stall detached Garage to keep the snow off your car this winter!



Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher , and Washer/Dryer hook-ups.



Tenant is responsible to transfer NIPSCO & Goshen Water/Sewer to their name upon move-in.



Will allow 1 dog or 1 cat for additional $25/month for dog/cat under 25lbs or $50 for dog over 25lbs. Required to pay $100 nonrefundable move in fee due at lease signing.



Call 574-534-RENT (7368) to schedule an appointment to view this home!



