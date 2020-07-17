All apartments in Goshen
214 New Street*

214 New Street · (574) 534-7368
Location

214 New Street, Goshen, IN 46526

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 214 New Street* · Avail. Aug 14

$995

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1472 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
214 New Street* Available 08/14/20 Large 4 Bedroom Single Family Home In Goshen! - This 4 Bedroom 1 Bath home offers a large Living Room and Formal Dining Room. The home still has the original moldings and tall ceilings. There is a nice sized Laundry Room, an unfinished Basement , AND a 1-stall detached Garage to keep the snow off your car this winter!

Amenities Included:
Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher , and Washer/Dryer hook-ups.

Tenant is responsible to transfer NIPSCO & Goshen Water/Sewer to their name upon move-in.

Will allow 1 dog or 1 cat for additional $25/month for dog/cat under 25lbs or $50 for dog over 25lbs. Required to pay $100 nonrefundable move in fee due at lease signing.

Call 574-534-RENT (7368) to schedule an appointment to view this home!

(RLNE3296307)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214 New Street* have any available units?
214 New Street* has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 214 New Street* have?
Some of 214 New Street*'s amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 214 New Street* currently offering any rent specials?
214 New Street* is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 New Street* pet-friendly?
Yes, 214 New Street* is pet friendly.
Does 214 New Street* offer parking?
Yes, 214 New Street* offers parking.
Does 214 New Street* have units with washers and dryers?
No, 214 New Street* does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 New Street* have a pool?
No, 214 New Street* does not have a pool.
Does 214 New Street* have accessible units?
No, 214 New Street* does not have accessible units.
Does 214 New Street* have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 214 New Street* has units with dishwashers.
Does 214 New Street* have units with air conditioning?
No, 214 New Street* does not have units with air conditioning.
