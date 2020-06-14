All apartments in Gary
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

4134 E. 5th Pl

4134 East 5th Place · No Longer Available
Location

4134 East 5th Place, Gary, IN 46403
Aetna

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
4134 E. 5th Pl Available 06/15/20 PHENOMENAL NEIGHBORHOOD, EXCELLENT HOME, SUPER CONVENIENT COMMUTING - This is a beautiful home in a fantastic area. You will not be disappointed.

Nice 3 bedroom with an open floor plan and all new paint throughout. It is very clean and looks brand new.

It is conveniently located with close access to the freeways & shopping.

This home should go quickly so don't wait another minute to reply to this posting or call 219-472-6855.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5829310)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4134 E. 5th Pl have any available units?
4134 E. 5th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gary, IN.
Is 4134 E. 5th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
4134 E. 5th Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4134 E. 5th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 4134 E. 5th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 4134 E. 5th Pl offer parking?
No, 4134 E. 5th Pl does not offer parking.
Does 4134 E. 5th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4134 E. 5th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4134 E. 5th Pl have a pool?
No, 4134 E. 5th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 4134 E. 5th Pl have accessible units?
No, 4134 E. 5th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 4134 E. 5th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 4134 E. 5th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4134 E. 5th Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 4134 E. 5th Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

