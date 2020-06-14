Amenities
4134 E. 5th Pl Available 06/15/20 PHENOMENAL NEIGHBORHOOD, EXCELLENT HOME, SUPER CONVENIENT COMMUTING - This is a beautiful home in a fantastic area. You will not be disappointed.
Nice 3 bedroom with an open floor plan and all new paint throughout. It is very clean and looks brand new.
It is conveniently located with close access to the freeways & shopping.
This home should go quickly so don't wait another minute to reply to this posting or call 219-472-6855.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5829310)