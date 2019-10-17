1010 Matthews St

Amenities

RECENTLY REMODELED HOME, ALL NEW INSIDE AND OUT! - This home has been gutted and remodeled.



When we say new we mean everything is new! This includes electrical, plumbing, roof, furnace, hot water heater, dual pane windows, fixtures, toilets, sinks, counter tops, flooring, paint, etc etc. When we say everything we mean everything!



When 100% complete will be a thing of beauty! How often do you get the opportunity to be the very first person to live in a brand new home?



It is a great three bedroom home on a very large corner lot.



Looking to save money on utility bills? With a brand new energy saving hot water heater, brand new furnace, and brand new double pane windows throughout this should keep your bills to the bare minimum. Stop throwing money away on utilities when you don't have to!



By they way, ever get sick and tired of things breaking down? What can break down or not work if it is brand new? Live in peace and be maintenance free!



This home is also conveniently located on the west side with easy access to Chicago! Along with easy access to shopping, Railways, schools, and the expressway.



No Cats Allowed



