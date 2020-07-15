/
studio apartments
17 Studio Apartments for rent in Franklin, IN
3065 R J Parkway
3065 R J Parkway, Franklin, IN
$2,266
Remarkably versatile office/warehouse/ flex industrial space for lease. Property has 2220 sf warehouse with 14' overhead door, 18" ceilings, insulated walls, unfloored mezzanine for some future storage.
Results within 10 miles of Franklin
South Perry
South and Madison
1834 Madison Village Dr, Indianapolis, IN
$672
565 sqft
Situated in the suburban south side of Indianapolis, South & Madison offers spacious apartments and townhomes in a premier location.
48 North Emerson Avenue
48 North Emerson Avenue, Greenwood, IN
$1,500
Former Fairway Mortgage Suite NOW AVAILABLE! Come Join Re/Max, Chicago Title, State Farm, and more! Located Just across from Greenwood's Sam's Club, less than 3 minutes from I-65.
916 East Main Street
916 East Main Street, Greenwood, IN
$2,560
Now Leasing Suite 205 at Vista Run Center, located 1 mile from I-65 at the Growing Gateway to Greenwood! This retail suite features a 39X25 retail space, 2 private offices, storage room, and separate 20X20 room for storage or additional retail
South Franklin
5162 East Stop 11 Road
5162 East Stop 11 Road, Indianapolis, IN
$3,073
NOW LEASING Suite 6 at Southpoint Professional Center! This former medical office has 7 exam rooms, lobby, Front desk with HUGE reception area, break room, 3 nurse stations, and conference room.
South Franklin
5144 East Stop 11 Road
5144 East Stop 11 Road, Indianapolis, IN
$785
Former Lawyer's office at Southpoint Professional Center now available! Suite 19 contains a reception area, and large open-office space, and kitchenette. This 650 sf unit is Perfect for any small professional business!
South Franklin
5135 East Stop 11 Road
5135 East Stop 11 Road, Indianapolis, IN
$6,458
Now Leasing HUGE 6200 sf office space at Southpoint Professional Center! 9 private offices, Conference rooms, 4 private restrooms, and plenty of open "Bullpen" style space! Would be great for medical practice, accounting firm, marketing, or call
South Franklin
5136 East Stop 11 Road
5136 East Stop 11 Road, Indianapolis, IN
$3,960
Now Leasing Franklin Township's Southpoint Professional Center! Suites 29 & 30 feature 10 private offices, Large conference room, reception areas, and 2 private restrooms. Suites could be divided between tenants or partners.
South Franklin
5150 East Stop 11 Road
5150 East Stop 11 Road, Indianapolis, IN
$785
Private office space at Southpoint Professional Center now available! This END CAP suite contains a reception area and 2 private offices. Perfect for ANY expanding business professional!
South Franklin
5128 East Stop 11 Road
5128 East Stop 11 Road, Indianapolis, IN
$2,495
Professional Office AVAILABLE NOW! 2,300sf, 3 Private Offices, Huge 26x13 Conference Room, 16x10 Break Room, and Open Bullpen Area.
199 West Pearl Street
199 West Pearl Street, Greenwood, IN
$1,500
Recently renovated office space for in the heart of Old Town Greenwood. 3 private offices, two bathrooms, kitchenette, an open reception area, room for a conference table and lots of storage both in the basement and on the main floor.
South Perry
8511 Madison
8511 Madison Ave, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$3,500
South Perry
8523 Madison Avenue
8523 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
$3,200
Office Space For Lease: Multi-Use Office Building with 2,500 Sqft.
2650 Fairview Place
2650 Fairview Place, Greenwood, IN
$1,200
Former WeFix Now Available! Approximately 1200sqft with reception area, 4 private offices, breakroom, and 1 restroom.
622 North Madison Avenue
622 North Madison Avenue, Greenwood, IN
$21,600
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 622 North Madison Avenue in Greenwood. View photos, descriptions and more!
South Perry
8101 Shelby Street
8101 Shelby St, Indianapolis, IN
$3,333
This 2,000 square foot space is already set up for a medical office use and was previously a dental practice.
2801 Fairview Place
2801 Fairview Place, Greenwood, IN
$1,450
Now Leasing Great location in Center Grove with frontage on 135.
