112 W Branning Ave - Cute Two Bedroom Home *Available Soon* (SHOWABLE) - This two bedroom home is located off of W. Branning Ave. This home features natural wood trimming throughout, a decorative fireplace, basement, vinyl windows, and a shed that's great for storage. It is 799 Sq. Ft. and is renting for $595 per month, plus utilities. Dog & cat friendly. *Restrictions/Fees Apply* For any further questions regarding this property call Kaufmann Property Management at 260-745-4839. Stop by our office located at 2216 South Calhoun Street and pick up a listing or view our website at www.kpmhousing.com for a complete listing of rentals as well!



Deposit - $595



(RLNE4487679)