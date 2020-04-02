All apartments in Fort Wayne
Fort Wayne, IN
112 W. Branning Ave.
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:38 AM

112 W. Branning Ave.

112 West Branning Avenue · (260) 745-4839
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

112 West Branning Avenue, Fort Wayne, IN 46807
South Calhoun Place

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 112 W. Branning Ave. · Avail. now

$595

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 799 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
112 W Branning Ave - Cute Two Bedroom Home *Available Soon* (SHOWABLE) - This two bedroom home is located off of W. Branning Ave. This home features natural wood trimming throughout, a decorative fireplace, basement, vinyl windows, and a shed that's great for storage. It is 799 Sq. Ft. and is renting for $595 per month, plus utilities. Dog & cat friendly. *Restrictions/Fees Apply* For any further questions regarding this property call Kaufmann Property Management at 260-745-4839. Stop by our office located at 2216 South Calhoun Street and pick up a listing or view our website at www.kpmhousing.com for a complete listing of rentals as well!

**COME IN AND VIEW THIS PROPERTY TODAY**

Deposit - $595

(RLNE4487679)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 W. Branning Ave. have any available units?
112 W. Branning Ave. has a unit available for $595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Wayne, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Wayne Rent Report.
Is 112 W. Branning Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
112 W. Branning Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 W. Branning Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 112 W. Branning Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 112 W. Branning Ave. offer parking?
No, 112 W. Branning Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 112 W. Branning Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 W. Branning Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 W. Branning Ave. have a pool?
No, 112 W. Branning Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 112 W. Branning Ave. have accessible units?
No, 112 W. Branning Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 112 W. Branning Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 W. Branning Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 112 W. Branning Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 112 W. Branning Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
