apartments under 1000
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:55 PM
158 Apartments under $1,000 for rent in Fishers, IN
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
12 Units Available
Wellington Place
8800 Bradwell Pl, Fishers, IN
1 Bedroom
$905
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1279 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1542 sqft
Apartments and townhomes featuring wood-burning fireplaces, eat-in gourmet kitchens, spacious master suites, and private two-car attached garages. Conveniently located near I-69 and the I-465 Beltway.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 13 at 12:38pm
23 Units Available
The Flats at Fishers Marketplace Apartments
9588 Ambleside Drive, Fishers, IN
Studio
$969
642 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,029
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1219 sqft
Located just minutes from I-69 and SR 37. Each home includes a private patio or balcony, maple cabinets and walk-in closets. On-site fitness center, yoga studio and bocce ball courts. Lots of upgraded finishes.
Verified
1 of 117
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
12 Units Available
The Sanctuary at Fishers
11400 Gables Dr, Fishers, IN
1 Bedroom
$945
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1458 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units come with walk-in closet, washer/dryer hook up and fireplace. Within minutes of I-69, award-winning schools and great shopping and dining spots. Landscaped property includes pool, gym and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
24 Units Available
Spark Apartments in Fishers
8800 North St, Fishers, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$917
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1178 sqft
A vibrant partnership within the thriving Fishers' community, Spark is a collection of modern apartment homes. It was built for smart and active residents who possess an entrepreneurial spirit which sparks their creativity and passion for life.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:02pm
36 Units Available
The Metropolitan Fishers
10190 Allisonville Rd, Fishers, IN
1 Bedroom
$929
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1001 sqft
A modern, recently updated community minutes from several malls, restaurants and schools. Near I-69 and I-465. On-site fitness center, game room, picnic area, pool, and playground. Apartments offer fireplaces, granite countertops, and balconies.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
67 Units Available
The Mark at Fishers District
11547 Yard Street, Suite #850, Fishers, IN
Studio
$949
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,159
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1213 sqft
The Mark at Fishers District is a high-end, residential community featuring studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Fishers, IN.
Results within 1 mile of Fishers
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
$
39 Units Available
Castleton
TGM Autumn Woods
9075 Autumn Woods Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$845
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1031 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Autumn Woods in Indianapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:35pm
$
23 Units Available
Flats at 146
15201 Flats Drive, Noblesville, IN
1 Bedroom
$955
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1279 sqft
Fashionable apartments with granite counters, white cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Onsite amenities include a pool, cafe and garage. Pet friendly. Located just 20 miles north of Indianapolis.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:20pm
13 Units Available
Castleton
Woodbridge Apartments in Castleton IN
9414 San Miguel Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$805
2 Bedrooms
$855
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
Conveniently close to Castleton Square Mall, Nickel Plate District, I-69 and I-465. Apartments and townhomes available. Units include fireplace and laundry hookups. On-site amenities include clubhouse, pool, tennis courts and sauna. Large pets allowed.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
32 Units Available
Prairie Lakes
14260 Bald Eagle Dr, Noblesville, IN
1 Bedroom
$920
924 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,692
1465 sqft
Luxurious homes with wine racks, high ceilings and granite counters. Enjoy use of a direct access garage. Community amenities include a grilling cabana, resort style pool and fire pit. Within minutes of I-69.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:32pm
5 Units Available
Castleton
Woodbridge Castleton II
9416 San Miguel Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$815
2 Bedrooms
$885
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
Large living spaces, generous cabinets, and washer and dryer included with each unit. Conveniently located near Castleton Square Mall, Keystone at the Crossing, I-465 and I-69.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:34pm
35 Units Available
Castleton
Scandia Apartments
9250 Kungsholm Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$829
980 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1310 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1649 sqft
Stylish apartments located in the Scandia Neighborhood. Several floor plans to choose from. Apartments feature custom cabinets, granite counters, fireplace and built-in wine rack. Beautiful pool with poolside Wi-Fi. Carports and garages available.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
54 Units Available
Keystone at The Crossing
River Ridge at Keystone Apartments
4825 Cameron Ridge Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$964
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
1114 sqft
Gated communities includes gym, pool and clubhouse. Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments with granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, fireplace and walk-in closets. Located off of I-465, close to the Fashion Mall at Keystone.
Results within 5 miles of Fishers
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
61 Units Available
The M Club
7007 Courthouse Dr, Lawrence, IN
Studio
$625
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$699
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
932 sqft
Perfect for the health-conscious, since it features a tennis court, outdoor and indoor swimming pools and a basketball court. Residents have access to an online portal for payments and complaints.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:11pm
22 Units Available
I69-Fall Creek
Timber Point Apartments
6201 Newberry Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$700
2 Bedrooms
$830
3 Bedrooms
$925
Elegant apartments located right off of I-465, just minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment. Choose from several beautiful floor plans. Car ports and garages are available. Apartments are cat and dog friendly.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
15 Units Available
Carmel Woods
1010 Clubhouse Ct, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$899
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Carmel Woods in Carmel. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:33pm
123 Units Available
Brendonwood
The Residences on 56th Street
6800 Brendon Way Ndr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$805
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,149
1583 sqft
Welcome to The Residences on 56th Street - the most exclusive address for apartment rentals in Indianapolis. When trying to find apartments for rent, this apartment community is located in Lawrence Township in Lawrence City School District.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
9 Units Available
Harrison Place
5812 Beatle Dr, Lawrence, IN
1 Bedroom
$848
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,091
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish units with a fireplace, hardwood flooring and private balconies or patios. Enjoy a pool table, gym and 24-hour laundry on site. Head to nearby Fort Harrison State Park for a nature getaway.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
72 Units Available
Allisonville
Williamsburg North Apartments
4430 Brookline Ct, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$729
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$950
1200 sqft
Cozy homes with nice carpeting, fireplace and ceiling fans. Pet friendly. Parking available on site. Near Keystone at the Crossing for shopping convenience. Within 20 minutes of downtown Indy.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
32 Units Available
Castleton
Avery Point
8525 Laurel Valley Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$881
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$967
1065 sqft
Expansive floor plans complete with walk-in closets, fireplace and patio. Situated in the city center, close to the best food and entertainment that Castleton has to offer.
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
21 Units Available
Gramercy
945 Mohawk Hills Dr, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$885
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1302 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1498 sqft
Pristine community located near the Mohawk Hills Golf Course and Keystone Avenue. Renovations include contemporary updates, hardwood floors, dishwasher and more. Tennis court and basketball court on grounds.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
11 Units Available
North Central
Solana Apartments at the Crossing
7745 Solana Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$935
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1703 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,780
2427 sqft
On-site lake provides access to White River. Amenities include kayak rentals, gym and pool. One- and two-bedroom units include granite countertops and wood floors. Close to I-465, Castleton Square Mall and The Fashion Mall at Keystone.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
$
18 Units Available
Allisonville
Ivy Knoll Apartments
5707 Ivy Knoll Dr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$909
1195 sqft
Located close to I-465 and Keystone at the Crossing. Larger homes featuring beautiful views. Swimming pool with a sundeck and park-like setting. Private carports available. Full-size washers and dryer hookups provided.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
35 Units Available
Glendale
Summit at Keystone
6630 Glenbrook Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$825
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$859
881 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,039
1056 sqft
Recently upgraded apartments in Broad Ripple Village, near Indianapolis. Spacious units with premium features such as stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Pet friendly with bark park, plus swimming pool and cyber cafe.
