Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:55 PM

12 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Evansville, IN

Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 06:52pm
$
17 Units Available
Kimber Green Apartments
200 Kimber Ln, Evansville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1271 sqft
Located in the heart of Evansville, Kimber Green is ready to welcome you home. Our convenient location makes it easy to get around town, but you won’t have to travel far for the best shopping, dining, and entertainment Evansville has to offer.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
16 Units Available
Coldwater Flats
1320 Lee Court, Evansville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$999
1158 sqft
Experience picturesque living at your new Coldwater Flats apartment home located in Evansville, Indiana. Our beautiful community is just minutes away from the Ohio River, just off of Robert D. Orr Highway and U.S 41.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 06:50pm
18 Units Available
Lakeshore Apartment Homes
727 Beachfront Dr, Evansville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,130
1314 sqft
APARTMENTS IN EVANSVILLE, IN This beautiful community offers vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, private patios, private entry, balconies and more! It is nestled right off I-69 and the Lloyd Expressway.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 06:58pm
$
20 Units Available
Pavilion Lakes Apartments
100 Williamsburg Dr, Evansville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1200 sqft
Pavilion Lakes is ideally located in Evansville, Indiana. While our lush, landscaped grounds provide a beautiful, park-like oasis, we’re close to Starbucks, Eastland Mall, the University of Evansville, and the Lloyd Expressway.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Old Erie
1 Unit Available
403 Canal St.
403 Canal Street, Evansville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,129
1150 sqft
403 Canal St. Available 06/17/20 Move in Special with all the Upgrades $1,129/mo 3 Bedroom Townhome - $0-Deposit $0-Application - Price, Location, Community, We Have it all... Stunning...Beautiful 3 bedroom townhome- 1150 Sq ft.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
University South
1 Unit Available
705 Runnymede Ave
705 Runnymede Avenue, Evansville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$825
Cute 3 Bedroom House - Adorable 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home available now! This home includes a stove, refrigerator, offers an unfinished basement, and a carport.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
CCIA
1 Unit Available
503 Lincoln Ave
503 Lincoln Avenue, Evansville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,129
1150 sqft
503 Lincoln Ave Available 07/01/20 Stunning. Unique. And Very Upscale. - The True Meaning of Luxury and Convenience.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
Jacobsville
1 Unit Available
201 East Maryland Street
201 East Maryland Street, Evansville, IN
This is a large, spacious four bedroom, one bath house with a mostly fenced in back yard (missing one section next to the garage). It's a great house in a quiet neighborhood. For a property showing, please use a rently.com.

1 of 24

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Timber Park
1 Unit Available
2904 Timber Park Drive
2904 Timber Park Drive, Evansville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1956 sqft
3 Bedroom East Side Home! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home 2,031 sq. ft. available on the East Side of Evansville. This home includes a dishwasher, stove, refrigerator and microwave as well as a washer/dryer.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Blackfords's Grove
1 Unit Available
807 SE Sixth Street
807 SE 6th St, Evansville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1710 sqft
Gorgeous, fully furnished unit with utilities and Wifi included, executive quality 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town house for lease. Includes one car attached garage and lawn maintenance.
Results within 5 miles of Evansville

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
8477 Countrywood Court
8477 Countrywood Court, Warrick County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1686 sqft
Ranch with lots of room. Great room has cathedral ceiling and decorative fireplace with custom shelves on each side. This home also features a deck off the kitchen, separate laundry room, and computer room or office.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
5111 Kenwood Court
5111 Kenwood Court, Warrick County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
2068 sqft
Located in a convenient Newburgh location, this 3 bedroom 1.5 bath multi-level duplex offers 3 bedrooms and full bath upstairs, large great room and eat-in kitchen on the main level.

June 2020 Evansville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Evansville Rent Report. Evansville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Evansville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Evansville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Evansville Rent Report. Evansville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Evansville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Evansville rent trends were flat over the past month

Evansville rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Evansville stand at $675 for a one-bedroom apartment and $878 for a two-bedroom. Evansville's year-over-year rent growth is on par with the state average of 1.1%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Indiana

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Evansville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Indiana, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Carmel is the most expensive of all Indiana's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,229; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Fishers, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,143, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-5.4%).
    • South Bend, Fort Wayne, and Bloomington have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.3%, 2.0%, and 1.4%, respectively).

    Evansville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Evansville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Evansville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Evansville's median two-bedroom rent of $878 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.1% increase in Evansville.
    • While Evansville's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Evansville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Evansville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

