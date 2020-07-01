All apartments in Evansville
Home
/
Evansville, IN
/
Addison Place
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

Addison Place

1165 Shiloh Sq · (812) 308-4107
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1165 Shiloh Sq, Evansville, IN 47714

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1226SH · Avail. Sep 22

$596

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Unit 1224SH · Avail. Aug 27

$601

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Unit 1144SH · Avail. Sep 9

$626

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1132B · Avail. Sep 4

$706

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 852 sqft

Unit 1125SH · Avail. Aug 15

$781

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 852 sqft

Unit 1227SH · Avail. Jul 21

$786

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 852 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Addison Place.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cable included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
dishwasher
furnished
bathtub
cable included
extra storage
oven
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
package receiving
Addison Place Apartments offers a selection of spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment homes within the Evansville city limits. Our thoughtfully designed apartments feature a range of amenities, from a fully-equipped kitchen to a spacious patio or balcony. Separate dining rooms give each of our apartments a spacious feel, while central heat and air conditioning provide the ultimate in comfort and convenience. Just steps from your door, you will discover a host of community features, such as a sparkling pool with a sundeck. Enjoy strolling through beautifully manicured grounds on your way to destinations such as our on-site laundry care center. We offer 24-hour emergency maintenance and online payment options, both of which make life easy for you at home. Not to mention, we are pet-friendly, and we think your furry friend will enjoy Addison Place as much as you will.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Utilities: Cable
Application Fee: $35
Deposit: $100 up to 1st months rent
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $100 for the first pet, $100 for the second pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $20/month (one pet) $40/month (two pets)
restrictions: No weight limit. Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Addison Place have any available units?
Addison Place has 8 units available starting at $596 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Evansville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Evansville Rent Report.
What amenities does Addison Place have?
Some of Addison Place's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Addison Place currently offering any rent specials?
Addison Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Addison Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Addison Place is pet friendly.
Does Addison Place offer parking?
Yes, Addison Place offers parking.
Does Addison Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, Addison Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Addison Place have a pool?
Yes, Addison Place has a pool.
Does Addison Place have accessible units?
No, Addison Place does not have accessible units.
Does Addison Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Addison Place has units with dishwashers.
