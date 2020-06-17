807 SE Sixth Street

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel microwave internet access

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Gorgeous, fully furnished unit with utilities and Wifi included, executive quality 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town house for lease. Includes one car attached garage and lawn maintenance. Blocks from downtown, blocks from the heart of the Haynie's Corner Art District. What other unit provides this location and amenity level? Tiled master shower, laundry upstairs with the bedrooms, granite counters stainless kitchen with an open floor plan? This is a fully furnished home of a home, ready to get you from here to there in peace and style.