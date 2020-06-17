All apartments in Evansville
Find more places like 807 SE Sixth Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Evansville, IN
/
807 SE Sixth Street
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:27 PM

807 SE Sixth Street

807 SE 6th St · (812) 455-0370
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Evansville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

807 SE 6th St, Evansville, IN 47713
Blackfords's Grove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1710 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Gorgeous, fully furnished unit with utilities and Wifi included, executive quality 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town house for lease. Includes one car attached garage and lawn maintenance. Blocks from downtown, blocks from the heart of the Haynie's Corner Art District. What other unit provides this location and amenity level? Tiled master shower, laundry upstairs with the bedrooms, granite counters stainless kitchen with an open floor plan? This is a fully furnished home of a home, ready to get you from here to there in peace and style.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 807 SE Sixth Street have any available units?
807 SE Sixth Street has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Evansville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Evansville Rent Report.
What amenities does 807 SE Sixth Street have?
Some of 807 SE Sixth Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 807 SE Sixth Street currently offering any rent specials?
807 SE Sixth Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 SE Sixth Street pet-friendly?
No, 807 SE Sixth Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Evansville.
Does 807 SE Sixth Street offer parking?
Yes, 807 SE Sixth Street does offer parking.
Does 807 SE Sixth Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 807 SE Sixth Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 SE Sixth Street have a pool?
No, 807 SE Sixth Street does not have a pool.
Does 807 SE Sixth Street have accessible units?
No, 807 SE Sixth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 807 SE Sixth Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 807 SE Sixth Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 807 SE Sixth Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lakeshore Apartment Homes
727 Beachfront Dr
Evansville, IN 47715
North Park
1125 Wellington Dr
Evansville, IN 47710
Indian Woods
1900 Pueblo Pass
Evansville, IN 47715
Coldwater Flats
1320 Lee Court
Evansville, IN 47714
Ashley Pointe
410 Fuquay Rd
Evansville, IN 47715
Post House
215 Vine St
Evansville, IN 47708
Princeton Court Apartments
103 Princeton Court
Evansville, IN 47711
Heathmoore Apartments of Evansville
2413 South Green River Road
Evansville, IN 47715

Similar Pages

Evansville 1 BedroomsEvansville 2 Bedrooms
Evansville Apartments with BalconyEvansville Dog Friendly Apartments
Evansville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Owensboro, KYMadisonville, KY
Washington, IN
Newburgh, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Evansville
Brescia University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity