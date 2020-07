Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4 bed / 1.5 bath with room to spare - Large house on a double lot on a quiet street. Main floor laundry! 4 bedrooms and full bathroom upstairs, two living rooms and half bath on main floor. Original hardwood floors in part of the main floor.



Big bedrooms, kitchen, and living room.. Pet-friendly and move-in ready. Stove and fridge are included.



Schedule a self-guided showing today on our website at KPRents dot com



(RLNE5910001)