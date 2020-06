Amenities

Real Smart Investments LLC is pleased to announce the availability of a 1540 Sf. building for rent located at 206 S Main St, Elkhart IN on the intersection of Main Street and Lexington Street. Great area with tons of traffic, visibility. Previously used as a Money transmission agency (Quickdinero).

The office includes a large and spacious room and a median size room, basement for storage and a secure lobby.



PLEASE CALL OUR OFFICE AT: (574) 970-4752 TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING