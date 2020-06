Amenities

pet friendly

Heart of Delphi - 421 N Indiana St, Delphi, IN is a charming single family home that contains 1,540 sq ft and was built in 1900. This quaint four bed one bath house is within walking distance of the community elementary, middle, and high school. Canal park is only a short walk away with trails for hiking and biking. The city park is also within walking distance.



