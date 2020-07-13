/
pet friendly apartments
52 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Bargersville, IN
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
12 Units Available
Hartshire Lakes Apartments
3170 Hartshire South Dr, Bargersville, IN
1 Bedroom
$865
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1165 sqft
Comfort and charm await at lovely Hartshire Lakes, located in Bargersville, IN! Join our community and enjoy a range of awesome features and amenities.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
3481 Enclave Crossing
3481 Enclave Xing, Bargersville, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,835
2390 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 1 mile of Bargersville
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
20 Units Available
Copper Chase at Stones Crossing
2345 Thorium Dr, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
$914
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,161
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,353
1436 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
5263 Brooks Bend
5263 Brooks Bend, Johnson County, IN
4 Bedrooms
$2,980
3725 sqft
Don't miss this gorgeous immaculately maintained custom 4 bedroom home in desirable Preserve @Copperleaf. Storage space abounds in this house. Large bedrooms with walk in closets. Kitchen features oak hardwood floors and Miller Maid maple cabinets.
Results within 5 miles of Bargersville
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:21am
21 Units Available
Ashmore Trace Apartments of Greenwood
902 Wallington Cir, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
$885
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Utilities included in rent. Apartments and townhouses available. All units include lots of closet space and in-unit laundry hookups. Residents have access to clubhouse, gym and pool. Adjacent to Woodman Park and near schools.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
12 Units Available
Devonshire
1100 Devonshire E Dr, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
$885
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1206 sqft
Click here for Coronavirus (COVID-19) Resources Devonshire Apartments in Greenwood, IN is currently leasing 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments on Indianapolis' south side.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
32 Units Available
Auburn Place
745 Wooddale Terrace, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
$720
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$847
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1452 sqft
Ideally located within minutes of I-69 as well as the Greenwood Park Mall and Greendale Center. Residents have access to top features like a clubhouse, pool and gym. One- and two bedroom units available.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:37am
22 Units Available
Westminster Apartments & Townhomes
921 Parliament Pl, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
$750
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1195 sqft
Pool, gym, tanning beds and tech center are all on site. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments are carpeted with walk-in closets. Close to I-65 and I-465 and minutes from shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:14am
6 Units Available
Honey Creek Apartments
1786 Honey Lane, Greenwood, IN
2 Bedrooms
$805
917 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$870
1083 sqft
Honey Creek apartments have the perfect location, great amenities, spacious floor plans, and are easily within your budget.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
601 Cross Wind Drive
601 Cross Wind Drive, Greenwood, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1355 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
1894 Woodfield Drive
1894 Woodfield Drive, Greenwood, IN
5 Bedrooms
$2,550
3083 sqft
Located in Greenwood this home minutes to Greenwood, State Rd 135, Dyes Wall Country Club and so much more! This property features a formal dining room, a huge great room and a lovely, eat-in kitchen with cherry cabinets and stainless appliances.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1073 Fairlane Court
1073 Fairlane Court, Franklin, IN
2 Bedrooms
$950
2 bedroom 1.5 bath ranch style duplex in Franklin Indiana! - This spacious ranch style home is conveniently located in a quiet neighborhood just off US-31 and only minutes from local shops, restaurants, quality schools, and major employers.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
1449 Green Spring Way
1449 Green Spring Way, Greenwood, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1680 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 23
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2785 Grand Fir Drive
2785 Grand Fir Drive, Greenwood, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1362 sqft
Coming Soon Wonderful Greenwood Location! - Fabulous Home in Wonderful Greenwood location! Super, Open Floor Plan in this Village Pines 2 Story with 3 Bedrooms & 2.
1 of 15
Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
1 Unit Available
614 Greenway Street
614 Greenway Street, Greenwood, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1548 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 10 miles of Bargersville
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
19 Units Available
Edgewood
Brookwood Apartments
5301 S Turtle Creek Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$635
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$879
1012 sqft
If you are looking for apartments in South Indianapolis near the West Edgewood neighborhood look no further! Here at Brookwood Apartments we believe your apartment is your home and your community should feel like family.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:01am
18 Units Available
South Franklin
Keeneland Crest Apartments
8401 Boggs Creek Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$799
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$849
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Eight minutes from downtown-Indianapolis, the Keeneland Crest Apartments offer high-end amenities in a comfortable community. Enjoy remodeled units with ample storage and outdoor living-space, as well as a pool, sundeck, cyber cafe, parking, and car-wash.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
6 Units Available
Edgewood
Southport Crossing
1451 E Southport Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$730
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$859
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,116
1800 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!Live life at the next level at Southport Crossing Apartments and Townhomes in Indianapolis IN.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 12:01am
9 Units Available
I65-South Emerson
Strawbridge Green Apartments
4649 Strawbridge St, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$670
3 Bedrooms
$880
Upgraded apartments with granite counters and vinyl plank flooring. Pet friendly. Open parking on site. Conveniently located next to I-465 and I-65. Close to the University of Indianapolis.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
16 Units Available
Summit Pointe
2400 E Main St, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
$872
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,034
1259 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,309
1320 sqft
Community has classic brick architecture, manicured grounds, and laundry facilities. Units include oversized windows, vast living areas, and designer finishes. Located close to grocery stores and shopping options.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
7 Units Available
South Perry
South and Madison
1834 Madison Village Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$674
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$714
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$944
913 sqft
Situated in the suburban south side of Indianapolis, South & Madison offers spacious apartments and townhomes in a premier location.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:34am
12 Units Available
Ameriplex
Stone Ridge Apartments & Townhomes at the Ridge
7111 Vedder Pl, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$807
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$918
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,088
1365 sqft
Sprawling pool with hot tub. Courtyard and clubhouse access. Renovated luxury units featuring granite counters, ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer hookups. Garden soaking tubs. Attached garages.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 12:30am
6 Units Available
Beech Grove
The Brixton
4929 Red Robin Dr, Beech Grove, IN
1 Bedroom
$745
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
855 sqft
Community includes a pool, tennis court, and fitness center. Apartments are pet-friendly and have dishwashers. Located just minutes from I-465 and I-65, so convenient for commuting.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
8 Units Available
Mission Hills Apartments
1014 Mission Hills Dr, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
$824
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Property includes deluxe features like gym, pool, tanning beds and fishing ponds. On-, two- and three-bedroom units available. Property is conveniently located close to I-65 and within walking distance of retail stores and restaurants.
