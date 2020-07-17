9625 Angelini Dr

Amenities

**AVAILABLE NOW**One Year Old Beautiful 4 Bedroom Lancia Build Completely Upgraded! - A MUST SEE four bedroom 2 story executive rental in the coveted SouthWest Allen County School District. The kitchen is simply remarkable and features upgraded stainless steel appliances including a Kenmore Elite double oven (w/ convection), french door oversized refrigerator, dishwasher and oversized microwave. Granite countertops with built-in trash/recycling bins next to upgraded, drop-in sink with upgraded faucet. Kitchen also includes large walk-in pantry and under-cabinet LED lighting and built-in USB ports in both kitchen and office areas. The large first floor master bedroom has an ensuite bathroom with granite countertops and large, tiled shower with built-in bench seating. Soft-close cabinets and drawers are featured throughout house. Master closet is custom-made by Closet Tamers and includes 7 clothing hanging areas, including one long area for dresses/formal wear and two sections of drawers/cabinets. Also includes two tie racks and two belt racks. Laundry room includes Kenmore HE washer/dryer, has two cubbies/lockers and four large cabinets over the washer & dryer. House has 3-car garage and includes a 4x2 window and a mud sink with a two-door cabinet above the sink. House has a gas, tankless water heater, so you will never run out of hot water and it provides excellent energy cost savings!! House also features a dual-zoned heating/air system with attached whole-house air humidifier system. This also provides excellent energy cost savings!! Both Honeywell thermostats can be controlled by a smartphone. House includes 4 bedrooms and one office/den that could be used as a fifth bedroom. Three of 4 bedroom have walk in closets. All 4 bedrooms, den and living room have fans (w/ light) that includes a fan speed and dimmer switch. All windows have custom-made window finishings. Entryway and kitchen have laminate, hardwood flooring. Bathrooms and laundry room have tiled flooring. All other areas have carpeting. The house is also very well lit with over 45 dimmable can lights throughout. The fine home lease for $1999 per month with a $1900 security deposit due at lease signing.



Visit our website to apply selectpropertymgmt.com or give us a call 260-209-0108



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3533723)