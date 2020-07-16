Amenities

4826 Mount Sinyala Crossover Available 05/01/20 House For Rent by Capital Property Management, LLC - This is a very large, beautiful 4 bedroom house located off Leesburg Road. Through the front door is the foyer and immediately to the right is the private den. To the left is a large formal dining room. Continue to the very large open concept living room and eat-in kitchen with center island. The half bath and garage are located off the kitchen as well as a bonus room that can be used as an office or 5th bedroom. Upstairs are 4 large bedrooms and 2 full baths. Amenities include patio, large yard, new stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash, master suite with jetted tub and huge walk-in closet and much more. Call today to schedule a showing. 260-422-1455



Applications are available on our website at www.capitalpm.biz



(RLNE4770466)