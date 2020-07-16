All apartments in Allen County
Last updated March 31 2020 at 1:26 AM

280 Dorchester Drive

280 Dorchester Drive · (260) 413-9105
Location

280 Dorchester Drive, Allen County, IN 46845

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1857 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
A beautiful new construction home completed in Talis Park. 1857 square foot ranch with an amazing open concept. Exterior features board and batten siding paired with stone on the front elevation. The open great room has 10-foot trey ceiling, floor to ceiling black stone surround gas log fireplace and an 8 ft sliding door leading out to the extra large stamped concrete patio. This kitchen includes a large island, quartz countertops and sink overlooking the great room providing a great eat-in space, and a perfect little pantry. The Master Suite appropriately tucked away to its own space features a cathedral ceiling and a beautiful bathroom with double vanity and ceramic tiled walk in shower, a large walk in closet with pocket door access to the laundry room. The 3-car garage has a service door. Nice covered front porch. Additional features will include; Anderson Windows, custom cabinets with slow close hardware, solid surface counter tops in restrooms, lots of LED can lights, and levered handles. Just a great feeling when you walk thru this home built by Fox Homes LLC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 280 Dorchester Drive have any available units?
280 Dorchester Drive has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 280 Dorchester Drive have?
Some of 280 Dorchester Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 280 Dorchester Drive currently offering any rent specials?
280 Dorchester Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 280 Dorchester Drive pet-friendly?
No, 280 Dorchester Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen County.
Does 280 Dorchester Drive offer parking?
Yes, 280 Dorchester Drive offers parking.
Does 280 Dorchester Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 280 Dorchester Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 280 Dorchester Drive have a pool?
No, 280 Dorchester Drive does not have a pool.
Does 280 Dorchester Drive have accessible units?
No, 280 Dorchester Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 280 Dorchester Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 280 Dorchester Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 280 Dorchester Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 280 Dorchester Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
