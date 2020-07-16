280 Dorchester Drive

Amenities

A beautiful new construction home completed in Talis Park. 1857 square foot ranch with an amazing open concept. Exterior features board and batten siding paired with stone on the front elevation. The open great room has 10-foot trey ceiling, floor to ceiling black stone surround gas log fireplace and an 8 ft sliding door leading out to the extra large stamped concrete patio. This kitchen includes a large island, quartz countertops and sink overlooking the great room providing a great eat-in space, and a perfect little pantry. The Master Suite appropriately tucked away to its own space features a cathedral ceiling and a beautiful bathroom with double vanity and ceramic tiled walk in shower, a large walk in closet with pocket door access to the laundry room. The 3-car garage has a service door. Nice covered front porch. Additional features will include; Anderson Windows, custom cabinets with slow close hardware, solid surface counter tops in restrooms, lots of LED can lights, and levered handles. Just a great feeling when you walk thru this home built by Fox Homes LLC.