Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court gym parking pool garage

Great 3RD Floor rental unit with vaulted ceilings, open floor plan, and private balcony. You will love that there is no one living above you. True 1 bedroom with door and nice sized Walk in closet. Washer & dryer in unit. 1 Car garage. Exercise facility right next door with indoor & outdoor pools, plus basketball court. Available now. Pets OK, non-refundable pet deposit varies by pet.