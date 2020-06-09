All apartments in Woodstock
Find more places like 2620 Braeburn Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Woodstock, IL
/
2620 Braeburn Way
Last updated June 9 2020 at 1:41 AM

2620 Braeburn Way

2620 Braeburn Way · (773) 416-1502
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Woodstock
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

2620 Braeburn Way, Woodstock, IL 60098

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2762 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 story foyer welcomes you into beautiful 4 bedroom home with office/den, dramatic 2 story family room with fireplace, dinning room and living room with arch openings and pillars, large eat in kitchen with pantry and island, African Mahogany hardwood floors throughout entire first floor. Ceiling fans in all 4 bedrooms, large master suite with his and her walk in closets. Master bathroom offers garden soaker tub with separate shower. Full large unfinished basement with rough in plumbing for additional bathroom. Endless possibilities for the basement! Sante Fe model with an abundance of natural light, open concept floor plan, placed comfortably in Apple Creek Estates. Premium location across the street from the park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2620 Braeburn Way have any available units?
2620 Braeburn Way has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Woodstock, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Woodstock Rent Report.
What amenities does 2620 Braeburn Way have?
Some of 2620 Braeburn Way's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2620 Braeburn Way currently offering any rent specials?
2620 Braeburn Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2620 Braeburn Way pet-friendly?
No, 2620 Braeburn Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodstock.
Does 2620 Braeburn Way offer parking?
Yes, 2620 Braeburn Way does offer parking.
Does 2620 Braeburn Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2620 Braeburn Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2620 Braeburn Way have a pool?
No, 2620 Braeburn Way does not have a pool.
Does 2620 Braeburn Way have accessible units?
No, 2620 Braeburn Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2620 Braeburn Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2620 Braeburn Way has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2620 Braeburn Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Woodstock 2 BedroomsWoodstock 3 Bedrooms
Woodstock Apartments with BalconyWoodstock Apartments with Garage
Woodstock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Naperville, ILAurora, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILKenosha, WIDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILElgin, IL
St. Charles, ILRockford, ILGlendale Heights, ILDeKalb, ILBuffalo Grove, ILCarol Stream, ILRoscoe, ILStreamwood, ILBeloit, WIGlen Ellyn, ILAntioch, ILMcHenry, IL
Sycamore, ILPingree Grove, ILMundelein, ILBartlett, ILAddison, ILHuntley, ILZion, ILLibertyville, ILLake Zurich, ILHampshire, ILBarrington, ILLoves Park, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Aurora UniversityWheaton College
William Rainey Harper CollegeGateway Technical College
College of DuPage
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity