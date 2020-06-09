2620 Braeburn Way

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

2 story foyer welcomes you into beautiful 4 bedroom home with office/den, dramatic 2 story family room with fireplace, dinning room and living room with arch openings and pillars, large eat in kitchen with pantry and island, African Mahogany hardwood floors throughout entire first floor. Ceiling fans in all 4 bedrooms, large master suite with his and her walk in closets. Master bathroom offers garden soaker tub with separate shower. Full large unfinished basement with rough in plumbing for additional bathroom. Endless possibilities for the basement! Sante Fe model with an abundance of natural light, open concept floor plan, placed comfortably in Apple Creek Estates. Premium location across the street from the park.