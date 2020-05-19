All apartments in Woodstock
Location

1400 West Longwood Drive, Woodstock, IL 60098
Bull Valley Golf Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 8050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
pool table
putting green
garage
media room
Live the life of luxury! Over 8000 square feet of custom living space! Nestled in the Sanctuary of Bull Valley this French country home has spectacular views of the prairie! Warm welcoming covered front porch great for summer nights! Rich 2-story foyer! The den features custom woodwork with built-ins, beamed ceiling, fireplace and exterior access! Breathtaking 2-story family room with wall of windows, built-in wall units and stone fireplace! Gorgeous eat-in kitchen with center island, custom cabinetry, extra recessed lighting, tile backsplash and French door to the brick patio! Large dining room with pan ceiling with crown, fluted pillars, wainscoting and butler bar with wine cooler! Oversized 1st floor laundry! Convenient 1st floor master bedroom with tray ceiling, fireplace and awesome views! Upscale master bath with heated flooring, whirlpool tub, separate vanities and walk-in shower! The massive 2nd floor features 2 library/loft areas, huge bonus room, bedroom with private bath, bedrooms 3 & 4 with Jack and Jill bath! Exquisite finished lower level with full theater room, wine cellar, craft room, rec room with stone fireplace, billiards area and heated flooring! Excellent flowing floor plan! Custom detail work in every corner of this house! Don't forget about the outdoor putting green as well!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1400 West Longwood Drive have any available units?
1400 West Longwood Drive has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Woodstock, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Woodstock Rent Report.
What amenities does 1400 West Longwood Drive have?
Some of 1400 West Longwood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1400 West Longwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1400 West Longwood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 West Longwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1400 West Longwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodstock.
Does 1400 West Longwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1400 West Longwood Drive does offer parking.
Does 1400 West Longwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1400 West Longwood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 West Longwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1400 West Longwood Drive has a pool.
Does 1400 West Longwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1400 West Longwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1400 West Longwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1400 West Longwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
