1400 West Longwood Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool pool table putting green garage media room

Live the life of luxury! Over 8000 square feet of custom living space! Nestled in the Sanctuary of Bull Valley this French country home has spectacular views of the prairie! Warm welcoming covered front porch great for summer nights! Rich 2-story foyer! The den features custom woodwork with built-ins, beamed ceiling, fireplace and exterior access! Breathtaking 2-story family room with wall of windows, built-in wall units and stone fireplace! Gorgeous eat-in kitchen with center island, custom cabinetry, extra recessed lighting, tile backsplash and French door to the brick patio! Large dining room with pan ceiling with crown, fluted pillars, wainscoting and butler bar with wine cooler! Oversized 1st floor laundry! Convenient 1st floor master bedroom with tray ceiling, fireplace and awesome views! Upscale master bath with heated flooring, whirlpool tub, separate vanities and walk-in shower! The massive 2nd floor features 2 library/loft areas, huge bonus room, bedroom with private bath, bedrooms 3 & 4 with Jack and Jill bath! Exquisite finished lower level with full theater room, wine cellar, craft room, rec room with stone fireplace, billiards area and heated flooring! Excellent flowing floor plan! Custom detail work in every corner of this house! Don't forget about the outdoor putting green as well!