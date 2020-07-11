/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:59 AM
393 Apartments for rent in Winnetka, IL with washer-dryer
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
545 Chestnut 302
545 Chestnut St, Winnetka, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,485
700 sqft
545 Chestnut 302 - Property Id: 215949 Rehabbed 1bed in the heart of Winnetka, IN UNIT, SS Apps, DW & HWF Newly renovated, one bedroom with hardwood floors.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
918 Green Bay Rd
918 Green Bay Road, Winnetka, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,395
750 sqft
GORGEOUS WINNETKA ONE BED STEPS TO METRA - Property Id: 260547 Location: 918 Green bay Rd, Winnetka, 60093 Rent: $1395 Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1 Pets: Pet friendly Laundry: In building Parking: Street VIDEO TOURS AVAILABLE! PICTURES MAY BE OF A
1 of 8
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
734 Green Bay Road
734 Green Bay Road, Winnetka, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 734 Green Bay Road in Winnetka. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
811 Elm St 211
811 Elm Street, Winnetka, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
811 Elm St 211 - Property Id: 200876 Rehabbed 1bed in the heart of Winnetka, IN UNIT, SS Apps, DW & HWF Newly renovated, one bedroom with hardwood floors.
Results within 1 mile of Winnetka
1 of 34
Last updated July 9 at 11:50pm
Contact for Availability
1424 FOREST Avenue
1424 Forest Avenue, Wilmette, IL
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Vacant & ready for immediate occupancy! Sought after location just steps to Wilmette's hot downtown area, restaurants, shopping, farmers market, schools, parks & train station! Welcoming front porch draws you in to the gracious foyer.
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
547 Melrose Avenue
547 Melrose Avenue, Kenilworth, IL
4 Bedrooms
$5,100
1905 sqft
Charming 4 bed / 3.5 bath in the heart of Kenilworth.
1 of 52
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
174 Mary Street
174 Mary Street, Glencoe, IL
5 Bedrooms
$11,000
6500 sqft
Fresh, open design in a gorgeous setting on a large, lush lot just steps from Lake Michigan, parks, town and train plus the excellence of Glencoe schools! This exceptional home has been designed to cater to the experiences of everyday living and
1 of 5
Last updated April 10 at 04:24am
1 Unit Available
1775 Winnetka Avenue
1775 Winnetka Road, Northfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$4,175
2029 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1775 Winnetka Avenue in Northfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Winnetka
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
15 Units Available
The Main
847 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,376
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,921
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,969
1011 sqft
Modern kitchens with premium stainless steel appliances, gas ranges, Moen faucets and garbage disposals. Landscaped terrace with grill, fire pit, bocce court and seating area.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 12:23am
11 Units Available
The Residences of Wilmette
617 Green Bay Rd, Wilmette, IL
Studio
$2,167
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,440
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,340
1230 sqft
Beautiful apartments with handsome textured cabinetry and high ceilings. Residents get access to a spa, fitness center, and outdoor terrace. Relax on the beach at nearby Gilson Park. Steps from the Wilmette train station.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 11 at 12:11am
27 Units Available
AMLI Evanston
737 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,732
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,555
1231 sqft
Located a short walk from Baker Park and Custer Avenue. Stylish apartments with patio/balcony, private laundry amenities and furniture. Community offers a courtyard, a fire pit, a sun terrace and yoga studio.
Verified
1 of 118
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
16 Units Available
Downtown Evanston
E2
1890 Maple Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,608
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,334
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,698
1118 sqft
Floor-to-ceiling windows, patio or balcony, carpet flooring and in-unit laundry facilities. Fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher. Business center, Internet cafe, game room, gym and volleyball court.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
21 Units Available
The Reserve Glenview
195 Waukegan Rd, Glenview, IL
Studio
$1,669
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,451
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1142 sqft
Modern apartments with hardwood floors, high ceilings, washer/dryer and efficient appliances. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, landscaped grounds, bocce court and wildflower garden.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
12 Units Available
Optima Old Orchard Woods
9739 Woods Dr, Skokie, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,785
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1324 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,775
2311 sqft
Unit features include granite counters, hardwood floors and extra storage. Enjoy fitness and relaxing apartment amenities, including a tennis court and community garden. Close to Interstate-94 and golf courses.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 11 at 12:32am
$
14 Units Available
ALOFT at Glen Town Center Apartments
1991 W Tower Dr, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,505
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1296 sqft
If you are looking for a beautiful new place to call home, look no further than ALOFT Apartments. ALOFT offers expansive floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and sophisticated color schemes, among other amenities.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 12:14am
9 Units Available
Downtown Evanston
1717
1717 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,150
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,776
1125 sqft
Residents live in sleek units with open floor plans, lake views and modern finishes. Community includes club room, sun terrace and cyber-cafe. Conveniently situated steps from the Metra Station, parks and outdoor recreation.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 12:22am
$
12 Units Available
Midtown Square Apartments
998 Church St, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,664
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,103
1186 sqft
Select units feature quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets, built-in microwaves, and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour fitness center, club room, wine room, and billiards. Just steps from Glenview Metro train station.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 12:26am
19 Units Available
Downtown Evanston
The Park Evanston
1630 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,966
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature patio or balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Residents have access to laundry, media room, pool, sauna, gym, and parking garage. Offers views of Lake Michigan, next to Whole Foods and Peet's Coffee.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
5 Units Available
The Reserve
1930 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,719
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located within walking distance of Downtown Evanston, Northwestern and North Shore University. In-unit features include walk-in closets, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Luxury community features volleyball court, tennis court and pool.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
9 Units Available
Valley Lo Towers
1910 Chestnut Avenue, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,940
1439 sqft
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Conveniently located in Glenview, Valley Lo is just minutes from the Glen Town Center featuring shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
$
41 Units Available
Downtown Evanston
Evanston Place Apartments
1715 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,780
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,815
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,901
1057 sqft
Community includes brand new rooftop swimming pool, social deck, and fitness center. Units include modern bathrooms, natural light, and gourmet kitchens. Located close to the North Shore of Chicago.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 11 at 12:31am
10 Units Available
Central Street
1620 Central
1620 Central St, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,376
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,582
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,348
1185 sqft
Modern, four-story building with LEED Silver certification. Private balconies, luxury plank flooring, and nine-foot ceilings in each apartment. Walkable community near Northwestern University and Evanston Hospital.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 11 at 12:08am
13 Units Available
Central Street
Central Station Apartments
1720 Central St, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,990
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,103
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,201
1229 sqft
Close to Central Station. Apartments feature quartz counters, hardwood floors and computer niches or dens. Select homes include patios and/or Juliette railings. On-site cyber cafe and 24-hour fitness center. Reserved parking and bike storage available.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 26 at 03:48am
Contact for Availability
Central Street
2321 Central
2321 Central Street, Evanston, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
There's something exceptional about a central three-flat. And, the three-flat building at 2321 Central exceeds even the loftiest of exceptional expectations.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chicago, ILNaperville, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILKenosha, WIDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILWoodridge, ILGlendale Heights, ILWestern Springs, ILBartlett, ILFranklin Park, ILBrookfield, ILChicago Ridge, ILAddison, IL