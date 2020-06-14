/
1 bedroom apartments
405 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Winnetka, IL
1 Unit Available
894 Green Bay Road 01
894 Green Bay Rd, Winnetka, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,390
700 sqft
894 Green Bay Road 01 - Property Id: 195091 Rehabbed 1 bed w/Central Heat, DW, HWF & PETS OK Newly renovated, ONE bedroom with hardwood floors. Stunning eat in kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, granite kitchen, dishwasher, AND HWF.
1 Unit Available
545 Chestnut St 202
545 Chestnut St, Winnetka, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,490
650 sqft
545 Chestnut St 202 - Property Id: 197208 Rehabbed 1bed in the heart of Winnetka, IN UNIT, SS Apps, DW & HWF Newly renovated, one bedroom with hardwood floors.
1 Unit Available
811 Elm St 211
811 Elm Street, Winnetka, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
700 sqft
811 Elm St 211 - Property Id: 200876 Rehabbed 1bed in the heart of Winnetka, IN UNIT, SS Apps, DW & HWF Newly renovated, one bedroom with hardwood floors.
Results within 1 mile of Winnetka
1 Unit Available
373 Hazel A1
373 Hazel Ave, Glencoe, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
517 sqft
Glencoe - JUNIOR One Bed on Ground Floor - Property Id: 298929 Glencoe - Junior One Bedroom on the ground floor. Simply very few steps with three up to the entrance of the building and two down to your next abode.
Results within 5 miles of Winnetka
Downtown Evanston
12 Units Available
E2
1890 Maple Ave, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,016
751 sqft
Floor-to-ceiling windows, patio or balcony, carpet flooring and in-unit laundry facilities. Fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher. Business center, Internet cafe, game room, gym and volleyball court.
12 Units Available
ALOFT at Glen Town Center Apartments
1991 W Tower Dr, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,565
854 sqft
If you are looking for a beautiful new place to call home, look no further than ALOFT Apartments. ALOFT offers expansive floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and sophisticated color schemes, among other amenities.
54 Units Available
TGM Northshore
770 Skokie Blvd, Northbrook, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,569
810 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments located less than 30 minutes from downtown Chicago. Spacious floor plans with gourmet kitchens, plank flooring, 9-foot ceilings and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with fitness center and concierge service.
17 Units Available
Midtown Square Apartments
998 Church St, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,647
815 sqft
Select units feature quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets, built-in microwaves, and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour fitness center, club room, wine room, and billiards. Just steps from Glenview Metro train station.
34 Units Available
AMLI Evanston
737 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
852 sqft
Located a short walk from Baker Park and Custer Avenue. Stylish apartments with patio/balcony, private laundry amenities and furniture. Community offers a courtyard, a fire pit, a sun terrace and yoga studio.
Downtown Evanston
11 Units Available
1717
1717 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,935
768 sqft
Residents live in sleek units with open floor plans, lake views and modern finishes. Community includes club room, sun terrace and cyber-cafe. Conveniently situated steps from the Metra Station, parks and outdoor recreation.
19 Units Available
The Link Evanston
811 Emerson St, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,000
589 sqft
In-person tours are now available by appointment only. Or take a virtual tour at your convenience.
12 Units Available
The Main
847 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,735
776 sqft
Modern kitchens with premium stainless steel appliances, gas ranges, Moen faucets and garbage disposals. Landscaped terrace with grill, fire pit, bocce court and seating area.
Downtown Evanston
67 Units Available
Evanston Place Apartments
1715 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,775
796 sqft
Community includes brand new rooftop swimming pool, social deck, and fitness center. Units include modern bathrooms, natural light, and gourmet kitchens. Located close to the North Shore of Chicago.
22 Units Available
The Reserve Glenview
195 Waukegan Rd, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,769
810 sqft
Modern apartments with hardwood floors, high ceilings, washer/dryer and efficient appliances. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, landscaped grounds, bocce court and wildflower garden.
Downtown Evanston
18 Units Available
The Park Evanston
1630 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,740
743 sqft
Units feature patio or balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Residents have access to laundry, media room, pool, sauna, gym, and parking garage. Offers views of Lake Michigan, next to Whole Foods and Peet's Coffee.
13 Units Available
Optima Old Orchard Woods
9739 Woods Dr, Skokie, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,825
873 sqft
Unit features include granite counters, hardwood floors and extra storage. Enjoy fitness and relaxing apartment amenities, including a tennis court and community garden. Close to Interstate-94 and golf courses.
10 Units Available
The Residences of Wilmette
617 Green Bay Rd, Wilmette, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,450
781 sqft
Beautiful apartments with handsome textured cabinetry and high ceilings. Residents get access to a spa, fitness center, and outdoor terrace. Relax on the beach at nearby Gilson Park. Steps from the Wilmette train station.
Central Street
10 Units Available
Central Station Apartments
1720 Central St, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,073
840 sqft
Close to Central Station. Apartments feature quartz counters, hardwood floors and computer niches or dens. Select homes include patios and/or Juliette railings. On-site cyber cafe and 24-hour fitness center. Reserved parking and bike storage available.
10 Units Available
The Reserve
1930 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,703
675 sqft
Located within walking distance of Downtown Evanston, Northwestern and North Shore University. In-unit features include walk-in closets, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Luxury community features volleyball court, tennis court and pool.
Contact for Availability
860 Hinman
860 Hinman Ave, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
Once upon a time, there was a chic hotel called The Evanshire in downtown Evanston. Today, it's a renovated apartment building right on the corner of Main Street near Northwestern University.
18 Units Available
The Presidential
800 Hinman Ave, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,515
550 sqft
With high-end finishes and close proximity to local hot spots, these newly renovated luxury apartments in downtown Evanston have everything you’re looking for.
Contact for Availability
941 Chicago
941 Chicago Avenue, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,355
If you dream in buildings and architecture, then 941 Chicago is your dream Evanston apartment. The ornate details that decorate the building make for a truly remarkable Welcome home each day.
Contact for Availability
1410 Chicago
1410 Chicago Avenue, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
Even with Northwestern nearby, Evanston doesn't feel like a typical college town. Evanston's streets may be lined with trees, but they also have quaint coffee shops, a distillery and a slew of local treasures.
Contact for Availability
1303 Maple
1303 Maple Avenue, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
Life is so much sweeter when you love where you live in Evanston. It's even sweeter when the street you live on shares its sweet name with Maple syrup.
